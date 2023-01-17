Codestone Group: Leading Power BI expert, DSCallards - A Codestone Company - Awarded 'Gold' for Innovation at Oxfordshire County Council

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxfordshire County Council's Children's Social Care department end of year celebration saw awards given for outstanding contributions to service delivery, reporting and innovation. DSCallards, a Codestone Group company and leading Power BI specialist won the Gold Award for Creativity and Innovation, alongside Oxfordshire staff members.

Completing the project within the tight deadlines meant not only were penalties avoided, but £1.7 million of additional funds were made accessible through the Supporting Families Central Fund. The project created detailed reporting and analysis of Oxfordshire's data, focusing on children and families who use the Council's services. DSCallards contributed with sophisticated Power Query transformations in Microsoft Power BI to ensure accurate output was provided.

The project was designed to show improvements that children and families experienced in their interactions with social care provision, uniting data from their main care system with Police and NHS data as well as education and other involvements.

Tan Lea, the Early Intervention Manager at Oxfordshire County Council says, "DSCallards did an amazing job in developing the Power BI platform and worked brilliantly as a team - so well deserved that they were awarded Gold in our Children's staff celebration event for their creativity and innovation."

The project relied on data from multiple sources, which were routed through SAP BusinessObjects, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Power BI. Power Automate and Power Query were key to the manipulation and transmission of the data through the steps to achieve the outcome - a series of reports and dashboards in Microsoft Power BI.

Oxfordshire County Council has worked with DSCallards as their Analytics partner for over four years. As the Council moves towards using Microsoft Power BI as its strategic reporting platform, DSCallards has been key in advising the path to take for a successful transition. Their continued and repeated involvement in the Council's analytics projects shows the elevated level of trust between the two organisations, as well as the confidence the Council has in DSCallards to deliver.

Adrian Handley, Business Intelligence and Analytics Director, DSCallards (A Codestone Company) highlights, "We are delighted to have played an integral role in the first stage of this valuable project. By collaborating with the team at Oxfordshire County Council we helped to provide true transparency through visualisations to enable service delivery managers to quickly see the effects of their teams' work and take action to improve people's lives around the county. DSCallards supports Codestone's cloud-first approach in helping customers gain rapid results today and future-proofing their tomorrow by running better with cloud solutions and adopting innovative technology."

