17.01.2023 | 08:06
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Statement re Share Price Movement

London, January 16

London, 17 January 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE


Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")

Share Price Movement

The Board of Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc notes the movement in its share price and confirms that it knows of no commercial or operational reason for the increase.

The Company continues to navigate through the disruption caused by COVID, which has been more pronounced in China as COVID restrictions have recently been relaxed.

The Company is working towards finalising its results for the year ended 31 December 2022, which are expected to be released before 30 April 2023.

For more information contact:

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
Jonathan Lo, Director		gvmh.co.uk/
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7866 2145
or info@gvmh.co.uk
