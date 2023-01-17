Grand Vision Media Holdings plc - Statement re Share Price Movement
London, January 16
London, 17 January 2022
Grand Vision Media Holdings plc
( "GVMH" or the "Company")
Share Price Movement
The Board of Grand Vision Media Holdings Plc notes the movement in its share price and confirms that it knows of no commercial or operational reason for the increase.
The Company continues to navigate through the disruption caused by COVID, which has been more pronounced in China as COVID restrictions have recently been relaxed.
The Company is working towards finalising its results for the year ended 31 December 2022, which are expected to be released before 30 April 2023.
