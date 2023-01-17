Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc

("the Company" or "Tap Global")

Director's Share Dealings

Tab Global, the fully integrated provider of fiat banking and crypto settlement, announces that on 11 January 2023, David Carr, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 190,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 4.1 pence per share. Following the above purchase David Carr has a total beneficial interest in 33,940,000 shares in the Company representing 4.89% of the issued share capital.

In addition, on 12 January 2023, Anthony Quirke, Chief Financial Officer of the Company purchased 135,135 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 4.4p per share. Following the above purchase, Anthony Quirke has a total beneficial interest in a total of 135,135 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.019% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Aaron Carr 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tap Global Group Plc b) LEI 213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Tap Global Group Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Tap Global Group Plc ordinary shares: GB00BMVSDN09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.1p 190,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 January 2023 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anthony Quirke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tap Global Group Plc b) LEI 213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Tap Global Group Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Tap Global Group Plc ordinary shares: GB00BMVSDN09 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.4p 135,135 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 12th January 2023 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Exchange

