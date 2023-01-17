Anzeige
17.01.2023
Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 16

Tap Global Group Plc

("the Company" or "Tap Global")

Director's Share Dealings

Tab Global, the fully integrated provider of fiat banking and crypto settlement, announces that on 11 January 2023, David Carr, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 190,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 4.1 pence per share. Following the above purchase David Carr has a total beneficial interest in 33,940,000 shares in the Company representing 4.89% of the issued share capital.

In addition, on 12 January 2023, Anthony Quirke, Chief Financial Officer of the Company purchased 135,135 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 4.4p per share. Following the above purchase, Anthony Quirke has a total beneficial interest in a total of 135,135 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.019% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
David Aaron Carr, Chief Executive Officer		Via Vigo Consulting
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons / Charlie Neish		+44 (0)20 220 9795


+44 (0)20 7390 0230
tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Aaron Carr
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTap Global Group Plc
b)LEI213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Tap Global Group Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Tap Global Group Plc ordinary shares: GB00BMVSDN09
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.1p190,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction11 January 2023
f)Place of the transactionAquis Exchange

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAnthony Quirke
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTap Global Group Plc
b)LEI213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Tap Global Group Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Tap Global Group Plc ordinary shares: GB00BMVSDN09
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
4.4p135,135
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction12th January 2023
f)Place of the transactionAquis Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

