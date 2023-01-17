DJ Polymetal: Analyst and Investor Day

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal" or the "Group") will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in London and by online webcast on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

The event will begin at 12:00 GMT (15:00 Moscow time) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre - Broad Sanctuary, London, SW1P 3EE. To attend please register with the Investor Relations department using the contacts below.

Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide a general update including Polymetal's operations, development projects, and corporate strategic initiatives.

The Group's management will also discuss production results for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2022, which will be announced on the same day in the morning (GMT).

To join the video webcast please follow the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oym5gsx7. Webcast participants will be able to ask questions via live chat.

A recording of the event will be available at the same link and on the Company's website soon after the event.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

