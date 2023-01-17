The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.01.2023Aktien1 GRS525003000 Dimand S.A.2 DE000A32VPR6 Deutsche EuroShop AG BZR3 CA74290F1009 Probe Gold Inc.Anleihen1 XS2577874782 HeidelbergCement AG2 XS2573952517 BNG Bank N.V.3 USU2340BAP23 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC4 USU2340BAQ06 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC5 USU2340BAN74 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC