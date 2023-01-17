The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.01.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.01.2023
Aktien
1 GRS525003000 Dimand S.A.
2 DE000A32VPR6 Deutsche EuroShop AG BZR
3 CA74290F1009 Probe Gold Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2577874782 HeidelbergCement AG
2 XS2573952517 BNG Bank N.V.
3 USU2340BAP23 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
4 USU2340BAQ06 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
5 USU2340BAN74 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
