Dienstag, 17.01.2023
Ad-hoc! Gamechanger-Meldung! Trigger einer neuen Rallye!?
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
17.01.23
09:00 Uhr
14,125 Euro
+0,085
+0,61 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
17.01.2023 | 09:00
Stora Enso Oyj: Invitation to Stora Enso's Q4 2022 results webcast on 31 January 2023

HELSINKI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at approximately 8:30 EET (7:30 CET).

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with teleconference at 11:00 EET (10:00 CET, 9:00 GMT, 4:00 EST) on the same day. The results will be presented by President and CEO Annica Bresky and CFO Seppo Parvi. The presentation can be followed live via the link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/stora-enso-q4-2022.

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please register here: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5005544. After registration, you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the teleconference.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Financial Report, may contact Carl Norell, press officer at Stora Enso on +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso.com/investors.

A recording of the presentation will be available at https://ir.financialhearings.com/stora-enso-q4-2022 and on storaenso.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STEAV), (NASDAQ Helsinki Oy: STERV) and (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE A), (NASDAQ Stockholm AB: STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

CONTACT:

Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-stora-ensos-q4-2022-results-webcast-on-31-january-2023-301723091.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
