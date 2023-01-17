TISSIUM Appoints Alex Milstein as Chief Medical Officer

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medical technology company developing a portfolio of biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has appointed Dr. Alex Milstein as its Chief Medical Officer.

The addition of Dr. Milstein to TISSIUM's executive leadership team is reflective of the company's continued focus on platform expansion, generation of clinical evidence in support of product approvals and adoption, and readiness for commercialization in key markets. The company continues to strengthen its mission-critical capabilities in the US and in Europe to deliver on its vision of Creating The Future of Tissue Reconstruction.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "Alex has the deep expertise that TISSIUM needs from development of global clinical strategies to flawless execution. He has also demonstrated a record of successful negotiations with regulatory authorities. As we continue to advance and grow the company, we are thrilled to have him join the team. His background will contribute significantly to TISSIUM's outlook for the next years."

Dr. Milstein has more than 20 years of experience in medical devices, stem cell therapies, drug-device combinations, and biotechnology products. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive international leadership experience in the US, Canada, Latin America, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

He joins the company from Paracrine, Inc., where he has served as the Executive Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Chief Clinical Officer. In this role, he was responsible for the development and execution of clinical and medical strategies for the company's products.

Prior to Paracrine, Dr. Milstein was the Chief Medical Officer at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. He also served as the Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Development at TriReme Medical, and he spent time as the Vice President of Clinical Development at Cardio3BioSciences (now Celyad).

Dr. Milstein earned his medical degree from The Russian State Medical University and completed a research fellowship in medicine at Harvard University.

"I am honored to join TISSIUM. Tissue reconstruction remains a significant unmet medical need across a broad range of medical conditions and specialties. I look forward to working with TISSIUM's talented and dedicated team on addressing this unmet need." he added.

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

