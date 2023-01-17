Talenom Oyj will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2022 on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 9:00 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 17 January 2023 at 10:00 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2022 on Tuesday 31January 2023 at 9:00 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2022 on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 9:00 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CFO Matti Eilonen and CMO Tuomas Iivanainen will present the main points of the review for analysts, investors and media live on a webcast on 31 January 2023 at 10:00 EET.

The webcast will be held in English. Participants can ask questions during the webcast via the chat function of the video platform in both Finnish and English. A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company website http://investors.talenom.com/en

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/financial-statement-2022

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at http://investors.talenom.com/en

The briefing can also be followed at the company's premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration for the event is required at the latest on 27 January 2023, by email ir@talenom.fi or by phone 0207 525 403.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

