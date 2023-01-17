Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 17
[17.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|206,194,030.03
|8.7448
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|889,112.66
|88.2056
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|16.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,364,651.11
|9.0707
