

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS), a multi-sector global professional services firm on Tuesday said that performance in the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022 remained strong and in line with the Board's expectations.



Fee revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 147.6 million pounds versus 122.5 million pounds in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 126 million pounds in constant currency.



Fee Revenue was a growth of 17 percent at constant currency over the fourth quarter of 2021.



Year-to-date Fee Revenue was up 15 percent at constant currency at 559.9 million pounds versus 476.1 million pounds in 2021 and 487.9 million pounds at constant currency.



For the year to 31 December 2022, the company said that margins have improved by approximately 170 basis points compared to the year to 31 December 2021, and that the business was on track to achieve a double-digit operating margin in the medium term.



Shares of RPS Group closed Monday's trading at 221 pence, down 1 pence or 0.45 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de