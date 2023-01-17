DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.1775
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 659435
CODE: PR1T LN
ISIN: LU2182388665
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
