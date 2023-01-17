

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks slipped on Tuesday as weak Chinese GDP data rekindled worries about slowing global growth.



The benchmark DAX was down 23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,111 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Nordex AG, a wind turbine maker, fell 1.6 percent after it posted a decline in order intake for its wind turbines the fourth-quarter and full-year, amidst a challenging market environment.



Luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG dropped 1.3 percent. The company said that its fourth-quarter preliminary sales grew 18 percent to 1.07 billion euros from last year's 905 million euros. Quarterly sales exceeded the 1 billion euros mark for the first time in its history.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de