DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.7997

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1839830

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 216298

