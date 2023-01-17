

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded mixed on Tuesday as investors react to a slew of data from China, the world's top crude importer.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.6 percent to $84.9 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $79.83.



Official data showed that China's GDP grew an annual 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.8 percent increase economists had expected.



Nonetheless, this was weaker than the 3.9 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. In the whole year of 2022, GDP growth was 3.0 percent, missing government's target of around 5.5 percent.



Last week, the World Bank said activity in China remains vulnerable to a prolonged drag from the real estate sector and continued pandemic-related disruptions. The lender forecast China's economy to expand 4.3 percent in 2023 and 5.0 percent next year.



Separate data showed that China's retail sales dropped only 1.8 percent annually in December, much better than economists' forecast of -8.6 percent.



Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent from last year, bigger than the 0.2 percent expected growth.



During January to December 2022, fixed asset investment advanced 5.1 percent from the last year, again better than the 5.0 percent expected expansion.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de