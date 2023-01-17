

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $621 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $498 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $2.20 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $498 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



