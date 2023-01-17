LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate" or "Company") (NYSE:SI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank ("Bank"), today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Commentary

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry leading to several high-profile bankruptcies. These dynamics created a crisis of confidence across the ecosystem and led many industry participants to shift to a "risk off" position across digital asset trading platforms. In turn, the Company saw significant outflows of deposits during the quarter and took several actions to maintain cash liquidity. The Company initially utilized wholesale funding, and subsequently sold debt securities to accommodate sustained lower deposit levels and maintain its highly liquid balance sheet.

As Silvergate prepares for what it expects will be a sustained period of lower deposits, it is taking several actions to help ensure the business is resilient, including managing its expense base and evaluating its product portfolio and customer relationships going forward. In addition, Silvergate has made the difficult decision to substantively reduce its workforce in order to account for the economic realities facing its business and the digital asset industry today.

Alan Lane, chief executive officer of Silvergate, commented, " While we are taking decisive actions to navigate the current environment, our mission has not changed. We believe in the digital asset industry, and we remain focused on providing value-added services for our core institutional customers. To that end, we are committed to maintaining a highly liquid balance sheet with a strong capital position."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter was $1.0 billion, or $33.16 loss per common share, compared to net income of $40.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and net income of $18.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021

Digital asset customers were 1,620 at December 31, 2022, compared to 1,677 at September 30, 2022, and 1,381 at December 31, 2021

The Silvergate Exchange Network ("SEN") handled $117.1 billion of U.S. dollar transfers in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 4% compared to $112.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 47% compared to $219.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021

Total SEN Leverage commitments were $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, and $570.5 million at December 31, 2021

Digital asset customer related fee income for the quarter was $6.6 million, compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021

Average digital asset customer deposits were $7.3 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.0 billion during the third quarter of 2022

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $948.7 million, or $30.07 loss per common share, compared to net income of $75.5 million, or $2.91 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021

The SEN handled $563.3 billion of U.S. dollar transfers for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $787.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021

Digital asset customer related fee income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $32.2 million, compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (1,049,917 ) $ 40,640 $ 18,375 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) $ 15,124 $ 40,640 $ 18,375 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (33.16 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.66 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) $ 0.48 $ 1.28 $ 0.66 Return on average assets (ROAA)(2) (27.83 ) % 1.04 % 0.50 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2) 0.40 % 1.04 % 0.50 % Return on average common equity (ROACE)(2) (409.02 ) % 12.99 % 7.25 % Adjusted return on average common equity(1)(2) 5.89 % 12.99 % 7.25 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 1.54 % 2.21 % 1.11 % Cost of deposits(2) 0.77 % 0.16 % 0.00 % Cost of funds(2) 1.76 % 0.28 % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio(4) (28.61 ) % 37.11 % 52.08 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2) 63.30 % 37.11 % 52.08 % Total assets $ 11,355,553 $ 15,467,340 $ 16,005,495 Total deposits $ 6,296,550 $ 13,238,426 $ 14,290,628 Book value per common share $ 12.93 $ 35.94 $ 46.55 Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.36 % 10.71 % 11.07 % Total risk-based capital ratio 57.26 % 46.63 % 57.08 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (948,662 ) $ 75,512 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1) $ 116,379 $ 75,512 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (30.07 ) $ 2.91 Adjusted earnings per diluted share(1) $ 3.69 $ 2.91 Return on average assets (ROAA) (5.97 ) % 0.66 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 0.73 % 0.66 % Return on average common equity (ROACE) (75.54 ) % 9.32 % Adjusted return on average common equity(1) 9.27 % 9.32 % Net interest margin(3) 1.71 % 1.20 % Cost of deposits 0.18 % 0.00 % Cost of funds 0.50 % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio(4) (54.62 ) % 51.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 44.93 % 51.06 %

________________________ (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information and reconciliation of these metrics. (2) Data has been annualized. (3) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net interest margin ratio is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis for interest income on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%. As a result of the Company recording losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, the income from tax-exempt securities in these periods does not include any adjustments for taxable equivalent basis. (4) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expenses by net interest income plus noninterest income.

Digital Asset Initiative

At December 31, 2022, the Company's digital asset customers were 1,620 compared to 1,677 at September 30, 2022, and 1,381 at December 31, 2021. As the Company prepares for what it expects will be a sustained period of transformation, it is taking several actions to help ensure the business is resilient, including offboarding certain non-core customers and eliminating a portion of its product portfolio. As a result of these efforts, the Company is assessing its pipeline of prospective digital asset customers. For the fourth quarter of 2022, $117.1 billion of U.S. dollar transfers occurred on the SEN, a 4% increase from $112.6 billion transfers in the third quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 47% compared to $219.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Taxable Equivalent Basis)

The Company's securities portfolio included tax-exempt municipal bonds with tax-exempt income. As a result of the Company recording losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, the income from tax-exempt securities in these periods does not include any adjustments for taxable equivalent basis. For prior years, net interest income, net interest spread and net interest margin are presented on a taxable equivalent basis based on the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis totaled $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $80.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $40.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Compared to the third quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $27.2 million due to increased interest expense, partially offset by increased interest income driven by higher yields across all interest earning asset categories. Average total interest earning assets decreased by $0.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreased securities and loans balances. The average yield on interest earning assets increased from 2.47% for the third quarter of 2022 to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, with the most significant impacts due to higher yields on securities and interest earning deposits in other banks. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $4.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022, due to the significantly higher utilization of short-term borrowings and brokered certificates of deposit. The average rate on total interest bearing liabilities increased from 2.19% for the third quarter of 2022 to 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest rates on short-term borrowings and brokered certificates of deposit.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $13.5 million due to increased interest income, with the largest driver being higher yields on interest earning assets, offset by increased interest expense. Average total interest earning assets decreased by $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to decreased interest earning deposits in other banks and loan balances partially offset by an increase in securities balances. The average yield on total interest earning assets increased from 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to overall higher yields resulting from increased interest rates. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $6.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher average balances on short-term borrowings and brokered certificates of deposit. The average rate on total interest bearing liabilities increased from 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on short-term borrowings.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.54%, compared to 2.21% for the third quarter of 2022, and 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher interest expense associated with short-term borrowings and brokered certificates of deposit. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher yields on adjustable rate securities, interest earning assets in other banks and loans, partially offset by higher borrowing costs associated with short-term borrowings and brokered certificates of deposit.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits in other banks $ 2,804,816 $ 27,395 3.88 % $ 1,324,361 $ 8,001 2.40 % $ 5,282,661 $ 2,166 0.16 % Taxable securities 7,856,510 52,363 2.64 % 8,868,639 47,401 2.12 % 5,735,932 10,178 0.70 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 1,972,899 12,279 2.47 % 2,889,391 14,412 1.98 % 1,728,862 9,454 2.17 % Loans(2)(3) 1,085,757 21,046 7.69 % 1,407,290 20,663 5.83 % 1,641,345 17,892 4.32 % Other 126,382 1,039 3.26 % 62,835 289 1.82 % 34,490 777 8.94 % Total interest earning assets 13,846,364 114,122 3.27 % 14,552,516 90,766 2.47 % 14,423,290 40,467 1.11 % Noninterest earning assets 1,119,827 942,110 295,841 Total assets $ 14,966,191 $ 15,494,626 $ 14,719,131 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,958,921 $ 18,290 3.70 % $ 1,000,615 $ 5,221 2.07 % $ 77,564 $ 27 0.14 % Short-term borrowings 4,212,772 41,862 3.94 % 769,565 4,399 2.27 % 12 - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 15,857 281 7.03 % 15,854 258 6.46 % 15,843 249 6.24 % Total interest bearing liabilities 6,187,550 60,433 3.87 % 1,786,034 9,878 2.19 % 93,419 276 1.17 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing deposits 7,432,838 12,139,522 13,377,552 Other liabilities 133,787 134,164 49,023 Shareholders' equity 1,212,016 1,434,906 1,199,137 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,966,191 $ 15,494,626 $ 14,719,131 Net interest spread(4) (0.60 ) % 0.28 % (0.06 ) % Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis $ 53,689 $ 80,888 $ 40,191 Net interest margin(5) 1.54 % 2.21 % 1.11 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis - - (1,985 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 53,689 $ 80,888 $ 38,206

________________________ (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities is presented on a taxable equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. There were no adjustments to taxable equivalent basis for the three months ended December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2022. (2) Loans include nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale, net of deferred fees and before allowance for loan losses. (3) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, net interest margin ratio is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis for interest income on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21.0%.

Provision (Reversal) for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a $0.5 million reversal of provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $0.6 million reversal of provision for the third quarter of 2022 and no provision for the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of management's assessment of the level of the allowance for loan losses, and the lower amount and change in mix of the loan portfolio, among other factors.

Noninterest Income (Loss)

Noninterest loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $887.3 million, compared to noninterest income of $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline in the fourth quarter was due to losses on securities of $751.4 million and losses on derivatives of $8.7 million resulting from sale of $5.2 billion of debt securities and related derivatives that took place during the quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a $134.5 million impairment charge related to an estimated $1.7 billion of securities it expects to sell in the first quarter of 2023 to reduce borrowings.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest income: Deposit related fees $ 6,623 $ 7,953 $ 9,378 Mortgage warehouse fee income 167 482 684 (Loss) gain on securities, net (885,807 ) - 56 (Loss) gain on derivatives, net (8,699 ) - 928 Loss on sale of loans, net (46 ) (329 ) - Other income 495 348 9 Total noninterest (loss) income $ (887,267 ) $ 8,454 $ 11,055

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $238.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $205.3 million, or 619.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of $212.8 million, or 829.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $196.2 million impairment charge on developed technology assets acquired earlier in the year. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined that based on recent changes in market conditions of the digital asset industry, the likelihood of the launch of a blockchain-based payment solution was no longer imminent and performed an impairment analysis resulting in the impairment charge. In addition, noninterest expense increased due to a $7.1 million increase in salaries and benefits expense due in large part to a $3.7 million restructuring charge related to exiting the mortgage warehouse lending product during the fourth quarter of 2022. The restructuring costs primarily consist of severance and employee benefits.

The increase in noninterest expense from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by the impairment charge discussed above and an increase in salaries and employee benefits attributable to increased headcount prior to December 2022, as well as increases in communications and data processing, and professional services, all of which supported organic growth of the Company's strategic initiatives. This was partially offset by a decrease in federal deposit insurance expense due to a lower growth rate in deposit levels.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 26,707 $ 19,632 $ 13,815 Occupancy and equipment 850 822 728 Impairment of intangible assets 196,223 - - Communications and data processing 3,306 3,210 1,862 Professional services 6,112 4,314 2,994 Federal deposit insurance 1,210 1,217 3,100 Correspondent bank charges 286 902 634 Other loan expense 528 529 364 Other general and administrative 3,270 2,527 2,159 Total noninterest expense $ 238,492 $ 33,153 $ 25,656

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

Income tax benefit was $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an expense of $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.3%, compared to 23.7% for the third quarter of 2022, and 9.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in the tax expense and effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by losses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022. The income tax benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to the reversal of prior period income tax expense incurred during the first three quarters of the year, partially offset by a charge from the transition to a 100% valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

Results of Operations, Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $948.7 million, or $30.07 loss per diluted common share, compared to income of $75.5 million, or $2.91 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2021.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $255.6 million, compared to $129.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $196.9 million increase in interest income and a $70.6 million increase in interest expense, primarily due to growth in the balance sheet and an increase in rates.

Noninterest loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $860.1 million, compared to noninterest income of $45.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to an $886.2 million net loss on securities. Digital asset customer related fee income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $32.2 million, compared to $35.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $330.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $196.2 million impairment charge on intangible assets and a $32.4 million increase in salaries and benefits expense.

Income tax expense was $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2021. Our effective tax rates for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were (0.7)% and 8.1%, respectively. The decrease in the Company's effective tax rate in 2022 was primarily related to losses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022. Due to the uncertainty of future earnings, the deferred tax asset balance of $342.0 million was subject to a 100% valuation allowance at December 31, 2022. The income tax expense recorded in 2022 was primarily due to the transition to this valuation allowance, resulting in the expensing of the $6.5 million deferred tax asset balance as of December 31, 2021. The deferred tax asset balance associated with net operating losses will carry forward indefinitely and can be utilized against 80% of future periods taxable income.

Balance Sheet

Deposits

At December 31, 2022, deposits totaled $6.3 billion, a decrease of $6.9 billion, or 52.4%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $8.0 billion, or 55.9%, from December 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $3.9 billion, representing approximately 61.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.2 billion from the prior quarter end, and a $10.4 billion decrease compared to December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company held $2.4 billion of brokered certificates of deposit.

The Bank's average total deposits from digital asset customers during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to $7.3 billion, with the high and low daily totals of these deposit levels during such time being $11.9 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively, compared to an average of $12.0 billion during the third quarter of 2022, and high and low daily deposit levels of $14.0 billion and $11.1 billion, respectively.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company's digital asset customer base and the deposits held by such customers at the dates noted below:

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) Number of Customers Total Deposits(1) (Dollars in millions) Digital asset exchanges 104 $ 2,882 108 $ 7,579 94 $ 8,288 Institutional investors 1,025 539 1,069 3,043 894 4,220 Other customers 491 410 500 1,247 393 1,603 Total 1,620 $ 3,830 1,677 $ 11,869 1,381 $ 14,111

________________________ (1) Total deposits may not foot due to rounding.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.77%, compared to 0.16% for the third quarter of 2022 and 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the weighted average cost of deposits in the third and fourth quarter of 2022 was due to the issuance of brokered certificates of deposit.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Balance Average Rate Average Balance Average Rate Average Balance Average Rate (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 7,432,838 - $ 12,139,522 - $ 13,377,552 - Interest bearing accounts: Interest bearing demand accounts 3,423 0.00 % 3,470 0.00 % 7,660 0.05 % Money market and savings accounts 31,951 0.01 % 49,720 0.00 % 69,364 0.14 % Certificates of deposit 1,923,547 3.77 % 947,425 2.19 % 540 0.73 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,958,921 3.70 % 1,000,615 2.07 % 77,564 0.14 % Total deposits $ 9,391,759 0.77 % $ 13,140,137 0.16 % $ 13,455,116 0.00 %

Loan Portfolio

Total loans, including net loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale, were $590.2 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $802.3 million, or 57.6%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $1.2 billion, or 66.9%, from December 31, 2021. Given the current macro environment, the rising interest rate environment and related reduction in mortgage volumes, Silvergate exited its mortgage warehouse lending product in the fourth quarter of 2022.

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 37,495 $ 37,636 $ 105,098 Multi-family 9,086 9,028 56,751 Commercial 62,609 63,979 210,136 Construction - - 7,573 Commercial and industrial(1) 301,655 302,160 335,862 Reverse mortgage and other 1,080 1,270 1,410 Mortgage warehouse - 58,760 177,115 Total gross loans held-for-investment 411,925 472,833 893,945 Deferred fees, net (959 ) (1,871 ) 275 Total loans held-for-investment 410,966 470,962 894,220 Allowance for loan losses (2,638 ) (3,176 ) (6,916 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 408,328 467,786 887,304 Loans held-for-sale(2) 181,846 924,644 893,194 Total loans $ 590,174 $ 1,392,430 $ 1,780,498

________________________ (1) Commercial and industrial loans includes $301.7 million, $302.2 million and $335.9 million of SEN Leverage loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Loans held-for-sale includes $181.8 million, $891.5 million and $893.2 million of mortgage warehouse loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2022 was 0.64%, compared to 0.67% and 0.77% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Nonperforming assets totaled $3.4 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.3 million from $3.7 million, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets decreased $0.6 million, from $4.0 million, or 0.03%, of total assets at December 31, 2021.

December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 3,339 $ 3,698 $ 4,003 Troubled debt restructurings $ 1,618 $ 1,623 $ 1,713 Other real estate owned, net $ 83 $ 45 - Nonperforming assets $ 3,422 $ 3,743 $ 4,003 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans(1) 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.45 % Net charge-offs to average total loans(1) 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans(1) 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.77 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 79.01 % 85.88 % 172.77 %

________________________ (1) Loans exclude loans held-for-sale at each of the dates presented.

Securities

The total securities portfolio decreased $5.7 billion, or 49.8%, from $11.4 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased $2.9 billion, or 33.5%, from $8.6 billion at December 31, 2021, to $5.7 billion at December 31, 2022. In order to accommodate sustained lower deposit levels and to maintain a highly liquid balance sheet, Silvergate sold $5.2 billion of debt securities for cash proceeds during the fourth quarter of 2022. The sale resulted in a loss on the sale of securities of $751.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company recorded a $134.5 million impairment charge related to an estimated $1.7 billion of securities it expects to sell in the first quarter of 2023 to reduce borrowings. As of December 31, 2022, all securities which were previously classified as held-to-maturity had been transferred to available-for-sale.

Capital Ratios

At December 31, 2022, the Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 3.61%, compared with 7.36% at September 30, 2022, and 8.84% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company's book value per common share was $12.93, compared to $35.94 at September 30, 2022, and $46.55 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the Company's book value per common share from September 30, 2022 was primarily due to the mark-to-market impact of reclassifying securities from held-to-maturity to available-for-sale, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and the impairment charge on intangible assets.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.36%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 42.48%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 57.07% and total risk-based capital ratio of 57.26%.

At December 31, 2022, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 5.12%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 53.89%, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 53.89% and total risk-based capital ratio of 54.07%. These capital ratios each exceeded the "well capitalized" standards defined by federal banking regulations of 5.00% for tier 1 leverage ratio, 6.5% for common equity tier 1 capital ratio, 8.00% for tier 1 risk-based capital ratio and 10.00% for total risk-based capital ratio.

Capital Ratios(1) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 The Company Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.36 % 10.71 % 11.07 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 42.48 % 40.72 % 49.53 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 57.07 % 46.54 % 56.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio 57.26 % 46.63 % 57.08 % Common equity to total assets 3.61 % 7.36 % 8.84 % The Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.12 % 10.45 % 10.49 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 53.89 % 45.45 % 53.89 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 53.89 % 45.45 % 53.89 % Total risk-based capital ratio 54.07 % 45.53 % 54.15 %

________________________ (1) December 31, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary.

Subsequent Events

In 2022, the Company increased employee headcount at a rapid rate in an effort to keep up with its growing digital asset business and serve its customers. The Company has reduced headcount by approximately 200 employees, or 40%, in order to account for the economic realities facing the business and industry today. Reducing headcount will enable Silvergate to continue to offer a tailored customer experience, while prudently managing expenses in a more challenging macro environment. Impacted employees were notified on January 4, 2023, and the Company has provided these individuals with severance packages and job placement resources. The Company estimates aggregate costs associated with the reduction in force of approximately $8.1 million, including approximately $6.2 million in severance payments and $1.2 million in employee benefits. The majority of these costs will be incurred in the first quarter of 2023.

Subsequent to December 31, 2022 and through January 17, 2023 the Company received $1.5 billion in proceeds and recognized approximately $11.4 million of losses and $5.0 million of gains on sales of available-for-sale securities.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to present and discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or for international callers, 1-929-526-1599, entering the access code 308427. A replay will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 17, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, or for international callers +44-204-525-0658. The passcode for the replay is 949184. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 31, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.silvergate.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the digital asset industry. The Company's real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving digital asset companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling digital asset markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital asset future.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "target," "would," "aim" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For information about other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release, please refer to the Company's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, digital currencies and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this earnings release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on our business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 555,581 $ 465,853 $ 256,378 $ 207,304 $ 208,193 Interest earning deposits in other banks 4,019,003 1,420,970 1,637,410 1,178,205 5,179,753 Cash and cash equivalents 4,574,584 1,886,823 1,893,788 1,385,509 5,387,946 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 5,732,539 8,317,247 8,686,307 9,463,494 8,625,259 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost - 3,104,557 3,131,321 2,751,625 - Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 181,846 924,644 872,056 937,140 893,194 Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance for loan losses 408,328 467,786 594,671 739,014 887,304 Other investments 169,190 60,428 63,456 61,719 34,010 Accrued interest receivable 42,944 78,799 72,463 62,573 40,370 Premises and equipment, net 3,866 3,518 3,328 1,678 3,008 Intangible assets - 194,045 190,455 189,977 - Derivative assets 39,998 153,990 104,995 46,415 34,056 Safeguarding assets - - 52,838 243,769 - Other assets 202,258 275,503 234,816 158,869 100,348 Total assets $ 11,355,553 $ 15,467,340 $ 15,900,494 $ 16,041,782 $ 16,005,495 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand accounts $ 3,852,547 $ 12,005,719 $ 13,436,017 $ 13,323,535 $ 14,213,472 Interest bearing accounts 2,444,003 1,232,707 64,703 72,627 77,156 Total deposits 6,296,550 13,238,426 13,500,720 13,396,162 14,290,628 Short-term borrowings 4,300,000 700,000 800,000 800,000 - Subordinated debentures, net 15,859 15,855 15,852 15,848 15,845 Safeguarding liabilities - - 52,838 243,769 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,923 181,714 107,865 39,507 90,186 Total liabilities 10,752,332 14,135,995 14,477,275 14,495,286 14,396,659 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock 2 2 2 2 2 Class A common stock 317 317 316 316 304 Class B non-voting common stock(1) - - - - - Additional paid-in capital 1,557,033 1,555,996 1,554,627 1,553,547 1,421,592 Retained (deficit) earnings (754,802 ) 295,115 254,475 218,558 193,860 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (199,329 ) (520,085 ) (386,201 ) (225,927 ) (6,922 ) Total shareholders' equity 603,221 1,331,345 1,423,219 1,546,496 1,608,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,355,553 $ 15,467,340 $ 15,900,494 $ 16,041,782 $ 16,005,495

________________________ (1) Effective June 14, 2022, Class B non-voting common stock was cancelled and its authorized shares reallocated to Class A common stock following a shareholder approved amendment to the Company's articles of incorporation.

SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 21,046 $ 20,663 $ 17,892 $ 82,050 $ 68,619 Taxable securities 52,363 47,401 10,178 148,529 36,094 Tax-exempt securities 12,279 14,412 7,469 54,695 17,301 Other interest earning assets 27,395 8,001 2,166 39,789 6,799 Dividends and other 1,039 289 777 2,250 1,581 Total interest income 114,122 90,766 38,482 327,313 130,394 Interest expense Deposits 18,290 5,221 27 23,534 134 Short-term borrowings 41,862 4,399 - 47,127 - Subordinated debentures 281 258 249 1,034 993 Total interest expense 60,433 9,878 276 71,695 1,127 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 53,689 80,888 38,206 255,618 129,267 Reversal of provision for loan losses (502 ) (601 ) - (3,577 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,191 81,489 38,206 259,195 129,267 Noninterest income Deposit related fees 6,623 7,953 9,378 32,352 35,981 Mortgage warehouse fee income 167 482 684 1,855 3,056 (Loss) gain on securities, net (885,807 ) - 56 (886,184 ) 5,238 (Loss) gain on derivatives, net (8,699 ) - 928 (8,699 ) 928 Loss on sale of loans, net (46 ) (329 ) - (375 ) - Other income 495 348 9 902 53 Total noninterest (loss) income (887,267 ) 8,454 11,055 (860,149 ) 45,256 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 26,707 19,632 13,815 78,239 45,794 Occupancy and equipment 850 822 728 3,321 2,464 Impairment of intangible assets 196,223 - - 196,223 - Communications and data processing 3,306 3,210 1,862 12,245 7,072 Professional services 6,112 4,314 2,994 19,660 9,776 Federal deposit insurance 1,210 1,217 3,100 5,684 13,537 Correspondent bank charges 286 902 634 2,817 2,515 Other loan expense 528 529 364 2,123 1,117 Other general and administrative 3,270 2,527 2,159 9,903 6,845 Total noninterest expense 238,492 33,153 25,656 330,215 89,120 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,071,568 ) 56,790 23,605 (931,169 ) 85,403 Income tax (benefit) expense (24,339 ) 13,462 2,214 6,741 6,875 Net (loss) income (1,047,229 ) 43,328 21,391 (937,910 ) 78,528 Dividends on preferred stock 2,688 2,688 3,016 10,752 3,016 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (1,049,917 ) $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ (948,662 ) $ 75,512 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (33.16 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.67 $ (30.07 ) $ 2.95 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (33.16 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.66 $ (30.07 ) $ 2.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,663 31,655 27,527 31,545 25,582 Diluted 31,663 31,803 27,744 31,545 25,922

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented below in order to present our results of operations for that period on a basis consistent with our historical operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the digital asset industry experienced a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry, leading to several high-profile bankruptcies. These dynamics led to a crisis of confidence across the ecosystem and led many industry participants to shift deposits away from digital asset trading platforms. The Company saw significant outflows of deposits during the quarter and took several actions to maintain cash liquidity, which included utilizing wholesale funding and subsequently sold debt securities to accommodate the sustained lower deposit levels and maintain its highly liquid balance sheet. This restructuring of the Company's balance sheet led to the decision to reduce its expense base going forward by significantly reducing its workforce. The following adjustments represent the impact of these actions in response to the events that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 and are considered infrequent in nature. The likelihood that these charges will occur in subsequent periods may depend on deposit levels and customer behavior.

Loss on securities: The Company sold securities in order to manage liquidity and recognized net losses related to the declines in market values relative to amortized cost. In addition, an other than temporary impairment charge was recorded for securities that the Company will more likely than not be required to sell before recovery of its amortized cost basis.

Loss on derivatives: In conjunction with the securities sales the Company, de-designated and sold certain related derivatives hedging fair value of securities and realized net losses on the change in fair value on the derivative instruments related to the timing of the sales of derivatives.

Restructuring charges: Restructuring charges includes direct costs related to reduction in force efforts or other exit and disposal activities, such as decisions to no longer provide certain products. Costs related to reduction in force actions primarily consist of one-time termination benefits for affected employees including severance payments, employee benefit payments, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other related costs, such as job placement services and legal costs.

Impairment of intangible assets: In January 2022, the Company purchased certain developed technology assets related to running a block-chain-based payment network. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined that based on recent changes in market conditions of the digital asset industry, the likelihood of the launch of a blockchain-based payment solution was no longer imminent. The Company performed an impairment analysis and took an impairment charge of $196.2 million.

Income taxes: The tax effect adjustment below was determined by calculating the estimated annual effective tax rate on adjusted income before income taxes and applying the rate to pre-tax income. The difference between the estimated income tax and the income tax expense or benefit as reported was included as a tax effect adjustment.

Adjusted diluted shares: Adjusted earnings per diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income available to common shareholders by the weighted average common shares outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effects of all potential shares of common stock. In periods where a net loss attributable to common shareholders was reported, the diluted shares were the same as basic shares because the effects of potentially dilutive shares were anti-dilutive.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Noninterest income Noninterest income (loss), as reported $ (887,267 ) $ 8,454 $ 11,055 $ (860,149 ) $ 45,256 Adjustments: Loss on securities, net 885,807 - - 885,807 - Loss on derivatives, net 8,699 - - 8,699 - Adjusted noninterest income $ 7,239 $ 8,454 $ 11,055 $ 34,357 $ 45,256 Noninterest expense Noninterest expense, as reported $ 238,492 $ 33,153 $ 25,656 $ 330,215 $ 89,120 Adjustments: Impairment of intangible assets (196,223 ) - - (196,223 ) - Restructuring charges (3,704 ) - - (3,704 ) - Adjusted noninterest expense $ 38,565 $ 33,153 $ 25,656 $ 130,288 $ 89,120 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders, as reported $ (1,049,917 ) $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ (948,662 ) $ 75,512 Adjustments: Loss on securities, net 885,807 - - 885,807 - Loss on derivatives, net 8,699 - - 8,699 - Impairment of intangible assets 196,223 - - 196,223 - Restructuring charges 3,704 - - 3,704 - Tax effect(1) (29,392 ) - - (29,392 ) - Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 15,124 $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ 116,379 $ 75,512 Earnings (loss) per diluted share (Loss) earnings per diluted share, as reported $ (33.16 ) $ 1.28 $ 0.66 $ (30.07 ) $ 2.91 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 15,124 $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ 116,379 $ 75,512 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Diluted shares, as reported 31,663 31,803 27,744 31,545 25,922 Add: Diluted effects of stock-based awards 104 - - 26 - Adjusted fully diluted shares 31,767 31,803 27,744 31,571 25,922 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.48 $ 1.28 $ 0.66 $ 3.69 $ 2.91

________________________ (1) Amount represents the total income tax adjustment needed to calculate an effective income tax rate on adjusted income before income taxes of 22.1%.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Return on average assets (ROAA)(1) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 15,124 $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ 116,379 $ 75,512 Average assets 14,966,191 15,494,626 14,719,131 15,882,737 11,356,838 Return on average assets (ROAA), as reported (27.83 ) % 1.04 % 0.50 % (5.97 ) % 0.66 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.40 % 1.04 % 0.50 % 0.73 % 0.66 % Return on average common equity (ROACE)(1) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 15,124 $ 40,640 $ 18,375 $ 116,379 $ 75,512 Average common equity 1,018,395 1,241,285 1,005,491 1,255,880 809,963 Return on average common equity (ROACE), as reported (409.02 ) % 12.99 % 7.25 % (75.54 ) % 9.32 % Adjusted return on average common equity 5.89 % 12.99 % 7.25 % 9.27 % 9.32 % Efficiency ratio Adjusted noninterest expense $ 38,565 $ 33,153 $ 25,656 $ 130,288 $ 89,120 Net interest income 53,689 80,888 38,206 255,618 129,267 Adjusted noninterest income 7,239 8,454 11,055 34,357 45,256 Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income 60,928 89,342 49,261 289,975 174,523 Efficiency ratio, as reported (28.61 ) % 37.11 % 52.08 % (54.62 ) % 51.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 63.30 % 37.11 % 52.08 % 44.93 % 51.06 %

________________________ (1) Data has been annualized.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Edelman Smithfield for Silvergate

858-200-3782

investors@silvergate.com