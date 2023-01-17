Grieg Seafood ASA: Q4 2022 trading update

Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the fourth quarter 2022 was approximately 21,200 tonnes GWT, with a total volume of 84,700 tonnes GWT for the year 2022.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 6,900

Finnmark: 12,800

British Columbia: 1,500

Average regional farming costs per kg for the quarter were approximately:

Rogaland: NOK 54.6

Finnmark: NOK 54.1

British Columbia: CAD 13.3

The complete Q4 2022 report will be released Thursday 16 February 2023 at 06:00 CET.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.