Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering data extraction and data cloud stocks releases a special report on the growth of the industry featuring Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET). As more industries become connected to wireless and wired networks, not only does data storage and management become important, but also data extraction and sorting as more and more companies utilize these new technologies to scale up productivity and efficiency.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/news/2023/defense/01100Data-Ecosystems.asp

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, recently announced that NetNut Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network unit, is expanding its presence into the price comparison market with new customers from the travel sector that operate price comparison websites (PCW).

These new customers will be utilizing NetNut's solutions to improve their price comparison capabilities and offer their users seamless and competitive business analysis and increased productivity. These new partnerships will allow NetNut to tap into the growing PWC marketplace and further establish itself as a leading provider of proxy solutions.

"We are pleased to partner with new customers in the price comparison website market, as it allows us to further strengthen our presence in the travel industry, a competitive market for our customers. We are confident that our solutions will provide our customers with valuable benefits, allowing them to offer their users an efficient and competitive experience," said Shachar Daniel, Safe-T's Chief Executive Officer.

NetNut recently announced it has doubled its usage volume and processed over 36 billion customer's requests. The sharp increase in volume is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network and its ability to process billions of requests.

A recent news piece from MarketWatch discussed Safe-T Group's record earnings stating that, "When it comes to Wall Street valuing companies, share prices are often imperfect representations of a company's performance - even more so in low-float companies where small trades can induce significant change. That appears to be the case with Safe-T Group Ltd., a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. Of course, calling the SFET share price imperfect needs supporting evidence. Fortunately, SFET provides plenty. Last month, the company reported what many in the current economic client can't: record-setting profits. In fact, its Q3 earnings were more than record-setting; they showed that SFET is in hypergrowth. Specifically, revenues for the three months that ended September 30, 2022, scored a record $4,812,000, an increase of 42% compared to last year. Growth was even more substantial on a nine-month comparison, with SFET posting a record level of $13,610,000, an increase of 109% from the same period in 2021. By the way, both of these measures exceeded guidance."

The article continued, "Top-line growth isn't the only number that should be earning investors' attention, however, as SFET's bottom line numbers are equally impressive. There, gross profit for the nine months surged by 143% to $7,360,000 over last year's comparable. For the three months ending September 30, gross profit scored $2,627,000, 47% higher than the previous year's period. The even better news is that investors should expect the bullish momentum behind SFET's growth to continue, a product of operating expense reductions that already resulted in a 25% reduction in net loss and a 30% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA Loss in Q3 compared to the second quarter of 2022. That shows what investors like to see: consecutive quarterly improvements."

Data management and extraction continues to be validated, not only by the consumer market and their demands, but also with regards to global change. Splunk Inc, the data platform leader for security and observability, last month released its second annual Global Impact Report. The report details the company's progress across four areas that matter most to Splunk and its stakeholders - social impact, ethical and inclusive growth, data responsibility and environmental sustainability.

"We believe that purpose-led impact work drives business growth and success benefiting our customers, stockholders and communities," said Scott Morgan, SVP, Chief Legal Officer, Global Affairs for Splunk. "We are proud of our progress in these areas and inspired by our customers and others, who count on us to help create resiliency in their digital operations and interactions. Splunk is committed to embedding important impact initiatives into our decision making and operations to create a more successful business and better world through bridging the data divide."

The 2022 Global Impact Report underscores Splunk's dedication to building and maturing its programs and initiatives, powered by and in service to the vision, passion and expectations of its customers, stockholders, employees and other stakeholders. Below are top highlights across the company's four-pillar Global Impact Strategy.

In FY22, Splunk launched the Splunk Strategic Giving program, providing over $1 million in unrestricted grants to nonprofit partners aligned with its mission to bridge the data divide- the division between those who have access to data and those who do not. One such recipient is TechVets, a U.K. nonprofit and programme in the Forces Employment Charity that helps veterans navigate the transition out of the military and into new civilian careers in technology. Splunk's funding and free technical training through its workforce development program enables TechVets to provide no-cost access to Splunk courses and certifications.

The Environmental Sustainability pillar of Splunk's Global Impact Strategy aims to identify, measure and reduce the environmental impacts of company operations by focusing on climate change, resource efficiency and environmentally-preferred purchasing.

In FY22, Splunk announced its intent to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as well as a commitment to set a suite of shorter-term science-based targets. Splunk's Global Impact Report provides a progress update of the company's Global Climate Resilience and Innovation strategy work to develop a net zero transition roadmap and set a suite of science-based emissions reduction targets.

One recent report titled, "Data Extraction Market Size, Share, Cost Structure Analysis And Forecast To 2030", discussed what is driving the trend towards better data management and functionality. The article stated that a "Surge in adoption of big data and business analytics software by multiple organizations and need for dedicated storage systems for growing volume of data across the globe drive the growth of the market. In addition, numerous benefits provided by data extraction software fuels the market growth. Moreover, growing concerns regarding the quality of data and complexity in extracting data from various sources hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in adoption of AI in data extraction and emerging trends of adopting virtual data warehousing are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period."

Snowflake Inc., the Data Cloud company, announced last year at its Snowday 2022 event, the final San Francisco stop on its Data Cloud World Tour, that they have seen continued growth across the Data Cloud ecosystem, driven in part by Snowflake's cloud, data provider, services, technology, and Powered by Snowflake partners, alongside its customers.

Launched over two years ago, the Snowflake Partner Network continues to serve as the engine that fuels the growth of the Data Cloud ecosystem, unlocking the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of solutions, applications, and partners that help mobilize the world's data.

"Together, Deloitte and Snowflake are supporting customers end-to-end through their data mobilization journeys," said Frank Farrall, Principal - Data and AI Alliances Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our alliance with Snowflake allows us to be part of the process of helping to redefine the market for data technology, empowering our joint clients to achieve their digital innovation goals and unlock business value at scale."

Snowflake also announced the launch of its Application Framework (currently in private preview) at this year's Snowflake Summit, unlocking the ability for application logic to come to the data instead of forcing the customer to relinquish control of or move data. Since then, companies like Capital One are leveraging the Native Application Framework to build a new class of applications on Snowflake that enable customers to install applications from Snowflake Marketplace, and run them directly in their Snowflake instances.

"Earlier this year, Capital One entered the enterprise B2B software market with the launch of Capital One Software and our first product, Slingshot," said Salim Syed, VP and Head of Engineering, Capital One Software. "We chose to develop a Slingshot app for Snowflake Marketplace to further enhance the Slingshot customer experience and increase the time to value for our joint customers. The ease at which consumers can securely install and run applications directly in their Snowflake instances is of huge value to those building applications in Snowflake."

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data and intelligence, announced earning 29 No. 1 rankings across 87 grids in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports, setting a company record for top rankings and expanding its leadership in Enterprise categories.

Overall, the company received 198 awards in the G2 Winter 2023 reports, which also include G2's Momentum Reports and Index Reports. ZoomInfo's products secured No. 1 rankings in Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, Data Quality, and 21 other categories.

"ZoomInfo continues to expand the number of best-in-class functions inside our innovative platform to help revenue teams go to market," ZoomInfo Founder and CEO, Henry Schuck said. "We're especially proud of how our products power enterprise businesses worldwide."

It becomes clear that the future of many, if not all industries, will slowly become powered by one or the other of these data ecosystems and that this will become more and more of a necessity as technology continues to change the face of competition. Soon you may not even need to read these articles as a "powered by" app may provide a better understanding of market research by simply data scraping the news for you.

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast. We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. This is not investment opinion: Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: this news article featuring SFET is a paid for service on Investorideas.com - More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151442