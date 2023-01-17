Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 100,000-meter drill program at the Moss Lake Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Lake Gold Project").

Highlights:

Results for seven holes, drilled to infill the western part of the QES Zone, have confirmed and extended closely spaced higher-grade gold mineralized structures within a large volume of mineralized diorite. The holes were drilled to infill a sparsely tested volume at 300 to 500 meters vertical depth over a 500-meter strike length. These results improve the resolution of modelled shears and will potentially facilitate the expansion of pit-constrained mineral resource in this volume. Best intercepts include (from East to West):

1.03 g/t Au over 152.0m from 464.0m depth in MQD-22-072 including 1.03 g/t Au over 10.25m from 466.7m, 1.27 g/t Au over 8.55m from 478.95m, and 1.76 g/t Au over 61m from 514m

depth in including

0.95 g/t Au over 130.85m from 436.15m depth in MQD-22-070 , including 1.37 g/t Au over 41.75m from 451.25m , and 1.40 g/t Au over 29.0m from 518m

depth in , including

0.61 g/t Au over 137.0m from 501.0m depth in MQD-22-092 including 2.67 g/t Au over 3.65m from 511.3m, 1.76 g/t Au over 6.0m from 568m, and 1.22 g/t Au over 8.7m from 625m

depth in including

0.64 g/t Au over 153.2m from 521.0m, including 1.32 g/t Au over 8.65m from 533m, 1.19 g/t Au over 9.0m from 557m, and 1.00 g/t Au over 24.5m from 579.5m

including

Hole MQD-22-094 collared in a new high-grade shear zone to the south of the QES Zone that is believed to be an extension of the historic Boundary Zone. This is one of many parallel shears that remains to be fully tested.

1.94 g/t Au over 11.3m from 1.7m in MQD-22-094

President and CEO Brett Richards stated: "The results from these drill holes in the QES Zone are part of the 52-hole data set that was not included in the recent mineral resource estimate. They confirm our belief that there are additional high-grade shear zones within the deposit that will add to the shear domain component of the mineral resource that we anticipate will be prioritized in the mining schedule when we conduct our preliminary economic analysis this year."

Technical Overview

Figure 1 shows the better intercepts in plan view and Figure 2 is a typical section through hole MQD-22-072. Table 1 shows the significant intercepts. Table 2 shows the drill hole locations.





Figure 1: Drill plan showing best of several +1 g/t Au intercepts relative to implicit modelled grade shells

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/151472_6a0bb87f640dab3e_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Drill section through MQD-22-072 relative to implicit modelled grade shells and pit shell

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/151472_6a0bb87f640dab3e_003full.jpg

Results have been received for seven holes that have infilled a poorly drilled volume of the QES Zone over a strike length of 500 meters and at a depth of 300 to 500 meters. This corresponds to the base of the constraining pit shell to the 2022 mineral resource and is an addition of drill data 100-200 meters beneath most of the drilling in the area.

The results confirm the geological interpretation that multiple higher-grade shears are hosted within a greater volume of low-grade intrusion host and that this model extends at depth. The addition of structural data at depth and along strike will allow for improved modelling of the shear system and increased confidence in the mineralization, which should allow for an expansion of the Mineral Resource in this area.

As with previous drill holes, the intercepts reported herein include several narrow high-grade intercepts that mark the approximate centerline of shears. Examples include: 11.3 g/t Au over 1.6m from 507.05m depth in MQD-22-062; 10.4 g/t Au over 1m from 529m in MQD-22-070; 21.0 g/t Au over 0.45m from 522m, 23.6 g/t Au over 0.45m from 526.8m, 14.1 g/t Au over 0.5m from 536m, 13.8 g/t Au over 1m from 549m and 11.5 g/t Au over 0.45m from 571m depth in MQD-22-072; 15.0 g/t Au over 0.4m from 580.85m in MQD-22-094 and 11.0 g/t Au over 0.6m from 636.6m in MQD-22-097.





Figure 3: Drill core from 549-550m (1m @ 13.8g/t Au) in MQD-22-072 highlighting sheared, altered intrusion.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/151472_6a0bb87f640dab3e_004full.jpg

The observation of parallel shears outside of the diorite intrusion, as noted near the collar of MQD-22-094, implies that the mineralized system extends beyond the limits of intrusion. This suggests substantial exploration potential, particularly where the mineralized shears might transect additional, but yet unmapped, intrusions.

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said "These drill results confirm the high-grade shears that we have modelled at the QES Zone and show that there are additional shears that we can model ahead of the next mineral resource update. This should all work together to add to the pit constrained mineral resource."

Table 1: Significant downhole gold intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE WIDTH

(m) CUT GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT GRADE

(g/t Au) MQD-22-062 202.00 204.00 2.00 1.4 0.44 0.44

494.20 511.90 17.70 14.1 1.31 1.31 including 505.90 508.65 2.75 2.2 7.33 7.33

533.00 540.50 7.50 6.0 0.41 0.41

546.50 548.90 2.40 1.9 0.31 0.31

557.10 561.20 4.10 3.3 0.31 0.31

575.65 579.40 3.75 3.1 0.38 0.38

590.65 630.80 40.15 33.1 0.74 0.74 including 600.30 602.95 2.65 2.2 2.83 2.83 and 617.15 628.00 10.85 9.0 1.06 1.06 MQD-22-070 332.50 340.00 7.50 5.9 0.52 0.52

365.00 369.00 4.00 3.2 0.58 0.58

389.00 391.00 2.00 1.6 0.37 0.37

436.15 567.00 130.85 108.1 0.95 0.95 including 451.25 493.00 41.75 34.3 1.37 1.37 and 518.00 547.00 29.00 24.1 1.40 1.40 and 565.00 567.00 2.00 1.7 2.12 2.12

608.00 610.00 2.00 1.7 0.59 0.59

630.00 641.00 11.00 9.3 0.33 0.33 MQD-22-072 228.05 231.70 3.65 2.6 0.36 0.36

317.00 323.00 6.00 4.4 0.54 0.54

394.70 407.00 12.30 9.1 0.51 0.51 including 394.70 397.00 2.30 1.7 1.45 1.45

432.50 445.95 13.45 10.0 0.30 0.30

464.00 616.00 152.00 116.6 1.03 1.03 including 466.70 476.95 10.25 7.7 1.03 1.03 and 478.95 487.50 8.55 6.5 1.27 1.27 and 496.20 500.00 3.80 2.9 1.05 1.05 and 514.00 575.00 61.00 46.8 1.76 1.76 MQD-22-092 31.00 53.00 22.00 14.5 0.33 0.33

155.80 170.00 14.20 9.9 0.50 0.50 including 166.85 169.00 2.15 1.5 1.79 1.79

240.00 244.00 4.00 2.9 0.99 0.99 including 242.00 244.00 2.00 1.4 1.62 1.62

391.00 393.00 2.00 1.5 0.34 0.34

455.00 457.00 2.00 1.5 0.43 0.43

479.45 487.20 7.75 5.9 0.63 0.63

501.00 638.00 137.00 107.6 0.61 0.61 including 511.30 514.95 3.65 2.8 2.67 2.67 and 540.10 546.00 5.90 4.6 1.03 1.03 and 568.00 574.00 6.00 4.7 1.76 1.76 and 587.00 589.90 2.90 2.3 1.41 1.41 and 596.00 598.00 2.00 1.6 1.65 1.65 and 610.00 614.00 4.00 3.2 1.01 1.01 and 625.00 633.70 8.70 6.9 1.22 1.22

677.00 706.00 29.00 23.5 0.31 0.31

710.60 726.00 15.40 12.5 0.39 0.39













MQD-22-094 1.70 13.00 11.30 7.4 1.94 1.94

137.20 141.00 3.80 2.6 0.45 0.45

154.00 166.00 12.00 8.3 0.67 0.67

234.00 238.00 4.00 2.8 0.57 0.57

468.30 487.65 19.35 15.2 0.67 0.67 including 471.10 478.60 7.50 5.9 1.27 1.27

521.00 674.20 153.20 125.6 0.64 0.64 including 533.00 541.65 8.65 6.9 1.32 1.32 and 544.90 553.00 8.10 6.5 1.05 1.05 and 557.00 566.00 9.00 7.3 1.19 1.19 and 579.50 604.00 24.50 20.1 1.00 1.00

716.15 719.65 3.50 3.0 0.46 0.46













MQD-22-096 313.25 327.90 14.65 11.2 0.86 0.86 including 324.00 327.90 3.90 3.0 2.81 2.81

377.90 384.55 6.65 5.2 1.74 1.74 including 381.00 384.55 3.55 2.8 3.01 3.01

564.00 568.00 4.00 3.3 0.35 0.35













MQD-22-097 143.45 147.00 3.55 2.4 0.93 0.93

165.35 172.00 6.65 4.6 0.33 0.33

179.00 186.00 7.00 4.8 0.36 0.36

390.00 394.10 4.10 3.0 0.63 0.63

491.00 496.65 5.65 4.3 0.63 0.63

507.00 522.00 15.00 11.5 0.83 0.83 including 520.00 522.00 2.00 1.5 3.90 3.90

544.00 551.00 7.00 5.4 0.44 0.44

566.00 572.25 6.25 4.9 1.02 1.02 including 566.00 568.00 2.00 1.6 2.19 2.19

586.00 637.20 51.20 40.8 0.67 0.67 including 629.00 637.20 8.20 6.6 2.21 2.21

653.00 675.50 22.50 18.3 0.44 0.44

Intersections calculated above at 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 10 metres. Shaded intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Location of drill holes in this press release

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MQD-22-062 669,803 5,378,938 429 335° -50° 651.1 MQD-22-070 670,122 5,379,148 433 333° -49° 651.1 MQD-22-072 670,206 5,379,205 441 336° -50° 651.1 MQD-22-092 670,059 5,379,068 439 337° -50° 734.9 MQD-22-094 669,984 5,379,010 441 337° -50° 750.0 MQD-22-096 669,733 5,379,076 433 336° -50° 651.0 MQD-22-097 669,894 5,378,952 446 335° -50° 750.0 Approximate collar coordinates in NAD 83, Zone 15N

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 23% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

