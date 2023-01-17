Innovative technology allows for more affordable Housing

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - The 3D printing industry is enjoying widespread adoption at the moment, with 3D Construction printing the fastest-growing sector. StructureBot is bringing together advanced software, robotics, and materials science to provide the construction industry with leading 3D Construction Printing robotic solutions.

"As just reported, 3D Construction Printing is the fastest-growing segment of the entire 3D printing industry. StructureBot is bringing together innovations in robotics, software, hardware, materials science, and more to deliver industry-leading construction systems," said James Scott, co-founder, and CEO at StructureBot.

"We are working to provide lower-cost systems that can make housing affordable and attainable. We are also pushing the edges of the technology to increase productivity."

It's not all smooth sailing - there are still key challenges to overcome if the US housing problem is to be a thing of the past. But according to Scott, despite the significant challenges, the way forward has never been in doubt.

"There are two main challenges in the US to overcome. First, is to enable builders to use the 3D printing robotics technology and why it is a major opportunity even during this new interest rate environment. Second, is to inform building departments across the US that 3D-printed wall systems are stronger and more resilient and should be approved. The State of Montana has just approved 3D-printed wall systems for use in construction."

"Homelessness is a significant concern," continued StructureBot CEO, James Scott. "The cost of housing is a key contributor to people falling into homelessness. It is clear that employing technology that can speed up production and lower the cost of production can be a winning solution."





About StructureBot PBC

StructureBot is a construction automation company with a focus on 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP). StructureBot believes automation in construction begins to make possible new levels of quality and design in attainable housing and more. The mission is to provide 3D Concrete Printers specifically tailored to the task of providing desired housing around the world at the push of a button. StructureBot has offices in Colorado Springs, CO. Read more about our process and our team at www.structurebot.com.

Check it out: StructureBot.com

