DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 295.8035

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851

CODE: CC1G LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1G LN Sequence No.: 216363 EQS News ID: 1537043 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)