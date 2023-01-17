

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Tuesday the expansion of 'An Accord for a Healthier World' product offering to include the full portfolio of medicines and vaccines for which it has global rights on a not-for-profit basis to lower-income countries.



The Accord, launched in May 2022, is an initiative focused to reduce health inequities between many lower-income countries and the rest of the world.



The expanded product offering will include off-patent products, bringing the total offering to around 500 products from 23 products. It will give health benefits to 1.2 billion people living in 45 lower-income countries.



Pfizer's initial commitment to the Accord included access to all its patented medicines and vaccines available in the U.S. or European Union on a not-for-profit basis to 45 lower-income countries.



The Accord portfolio offering now includes both patented and off-patent medicines and vaccines that treat or prevent many infectious and non-communicable disease threats faced in lower-income countries.



As Pfizer launches new medicines and vaccines, those products will also be included in the Accord portfolio on a not-for-profit basis.



