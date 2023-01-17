GXC Announces Distribution Agreement with Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Partnership delivers efficient and secure 5G mesh networks to enterprises throughout the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / GXC, formerly known as GenXComm (www.gxc.io), a leading network-as-a-service communications company, today announced it has reached an agreement with Motive Infrastructure Solutions (http://www.motiveis.com), a national provider of communications technology for enterprises. Through this relationship, Motive will offer GXC's private 5G mesh infrastructure to enterprises that are looking to maximize performance and security for business-critical communications at price points that are far more competitive than competing technology.

"Motive Infrastructure is an ideal partner for GXC, and will enable us to quickly expand our reach into a range of vertical markets," said Mike Henderson, chief revenue officer of GXC. "Their customers are looking for the reliability, resiliency, and coverage that our efficient and secure 5G mesh networks provide, especially in facilities as complex as warehouses, manufacturing campuses, stadiums, airports and seaports, where flexibility, reliability, and security are of paramount importance. We are proud to join with them in what we anticipate will be a mutually beneficial long-term relationship."

Based in Orange County, California, Motive Infrastructure provides full-service infrastructure solutions for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Motive will immediately begin offering GXC's market-leading 5G mesh technology to its enterprise customers that are looking to cost-effectively improve network performance, while ensuring that all critical applications and services continue to function uninterrupted and unimpeded.

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"We are delighted to include GXC's offerings in our solutions portfolio," said Keith Casey, president of Motive Infrastructure Solutions. "As a true innovator in private 5G mesh network architecture, GXC's solutions are perfect for businesses that must maintain efficient and secure communication in large facilities and outdoor locations. We expect that GXC's compelling technology - combined with their understanding of market drivers and business operations - will resonate well with our clients."

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact sales@gxc.io for inquiries.

About Motive Infrastructure Solutions

Motive Infrastructure Solutions is a full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineer/Procure/Construct) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Areas of expertise include site acquisition & entitlements, architecture, engineering & design, project & construction management, installation & maintenance, integration & managed services at their full-service NOC, and product sales and distribution. They have a line of innovative, solution-based products available to their customers, of which GXC's solutions will now be a part of this portfolio. For additional information, follow them on LinkedIn LinkedIn and visit www.motiveis.com.

