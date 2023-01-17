Rogers Building Solutions Acquires Sluss+Padgett, Enhances Strategic Diversification & Growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Rogers Building Solutions (RBS) is pleased to announce it has acquired Sluss+Padgett (S+P), a leading provider of commercial HVAC, plumbing, automation and controls, service, maintenance and retrofit services headquartered in Norcross, Georgia and serves customers in Georgia and South Carolina.

RBS is a national HVAC, mechanical and plumbing contractor headquartered in Douglasville, Georgia, providing install, retrofit, service, and maintenance offerings. RBS is a platform company within the portfolio of Craft Work Capital, a strategic investor focused exclusively on mechanical and electrical contractors throughout the United States.

"RBS has been very focused on growth in the critical end markets that we serve across the nation," said Mike Grabham, CEO of RBS. "Through strategic acquisitions like Sluss+Padgett, we enhance our diversification and continue our growth plans while maintaining a connection to our founding culture. This investment is an important part of our longer-term strategic plan," continued Grabham.

David Orinski, Senior Vice President of Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC added, "RBS' acquisition of Sluss+Padgett is yet another demonstration of RBS' multi-faceted growth strategy. Sluss+Padgett is a strong complement to the already robust platform of RBS and will provide additional geographic diversification in highly desirable end markets."

Eric Sluss, CEO of Sluss+Padgett, said, "We are excited to partner with an organization like RBS. Sluss+Padgett and RBS share common valuesthat create a fantastic team. We are confident that our business will thrive as part of the RBS family." Jimmy Padgett, President of Sluss+Padgett, added, "This partnership will create new opportunities for our employees to serve our customers. I'm excited to lead the growth of our company into the future with the RBS team."

Sluss+Padgett will continue to operate as Sluss+Padgett brand under the Rogers Building Solutions umbrella of companies. As part of the transaction, all employees of Sluss+Padgett will be retained and new additional employment opportunities will be posted online.

About Rogers Building Solutions

Rogers Building Solutions (RBS) is a best-in-class solutions provider of HVAC, mechanical, and plumbing services serving high-growth, critical end markets. RBS offers a full lifecycle approach by delivering construction, retrofit, service and preventive maintenance solutions that allow our clients to get the most out of their facilities. We believe our people are our most important resource. Being entrepreneurial, innovative and customer centric is a core part of our culture and allows our teams to grow with our business and serve our clients with quality, pride, and respect. For more information, please visit http://www.rogers.build.

About Sluss+Padgett

With over three decades of experience, we are industry leaders in constructing and maintaining high-quality commercial mechanical, plumbing, and control systems for projects of all sizes in many market sectors. We partner with our clients to deliver turnkey services from engineering, construction and operations to service and maintenance. We are innovative and think outside of the box, and most importantly, we always put customer expectations and service first. At Sluss+Padgett you will See The Difference. For more information, please visit https://www.slusspadgett.com .

About Craft Work Capital Partners

Craft Work Capital Partners, LLC is a joint venture between Craft Work Capital, LLC and Aterian Investment Partners, established to make strategic investments in mechanical and electrical contractors. For more information, please visit http://www.craftworkcap.com.

CONTACT:

Mike Grabham

mgrabham@rmciga.com

http://www.rogers.build

SOURCE: Rogers Building Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735389/Rogers-Building-Solutions-Acquires-SlussPadgett-Enhances-Strategic-Diversification-Growth