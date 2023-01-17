New F500 Social Media Brand Client Engages Patented TotalSocial(R) Data-Analytics Methodologies for Pilot Advertiser Correlation Study

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of one of the largest microblogging and social networking application brands in the world to its flagship data analytics platform, TotalSocial®. This new F500 client is a global leader in the social media space with a valuation in-excess of $50 billion.

Inaugural service agreements call for unique data-analytics projects leveraging the TotalSocial® patented methodologies to analyze unique database correlation and audience diagnostic trends using proprietary data. The project includes two service contracts totaling over $100,000. DGTL anticipates further account growth post the completion of this initial project and remains focused on building out TotalSocial® client portfolio in calendar 2023, with this the first major new F500 brand signing of the year.

"We are excited to partner with one the largest social media brands in the world and to continue to grow our client portfolio in the interactive media technology category. Our patented data-analytics platform empowers F500 brands to effectively measure brand equity and marketing ROI in order to grow their market share in the competitive social advertising sector. Brand advertising budgets continue to shift to new and innovative ways to reach consumers. Our clients understand how the now fully patented TotalSocial® platform delivers unique and valuable insights to gain a competitive edge," reports Steven M. Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, DGTL Holdings Inc.

Advertiser correlation analytics studies provide clients with strategies to enhance audience development, compelling story-driven content, competitive positioning tactics, sector strategies and the creation of unique audience segmentations. The goal of the correlation study is to empower this client's advertising sales support team and to maximize return on investment of marketing spend via new advertising revenues.

DGTL Holdings Inc. also reports that a proposed non-brokered private placement financing announced on January 3rd, 2023, has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture exchange. The Company seeks gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $1,000,000 via unit offering which includes a common share at $0.05 per share and a half common share warrant with a $0.07 exercise price and a two-year expiration.

The Company is hosting a series of investor webinars on strategic development plans for 2023, and beyond. The first in this series of webinars will be held on Thursday, January 19th from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm (EST). Additional details listed below.

Investor Webinar

Event Date: Thursday, January 19th 4:00 p.m. (EST)

Webinar Link: meet.google.com/jso-qswb-bjf

Meeting PIN: 203 345 802 #

Call-In: +1 647-736-9339

For more information visit www.dgtlinc.com or contact:

John Belfontaine

CEO and Chairman

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

-----

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All currencies in CAD.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151436