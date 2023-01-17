Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on January 26th.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Date: January 26th, 2023

Presentation: January 26th at 11:30 AM ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9QFDXrtbSa6AGIiTgUnJrQ

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

