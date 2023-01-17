Adani Group: In a first, Adani to deploy Hydrogen-Powered Trucks

Adani Enterprises is the first in Asia and among the first in the world to adopt hydrogen fuel cell operated trucks for mining

This announcement endorses Gautam Adani's vision of potentially catalysing a hydrogen economy where India has a head start

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), part of the diversified Adani portfolio of companies, today signed an agreement to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation with Ashok Leyland, India, and Ballard Power, Canada.





This collaboration marks Asia's first planned hydrogen powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refueling infrastructure. Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTM fuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland, one of the largest manufacturers of buses in the world, will provide the vehicle platform and technical support. The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023.

The Adani Group previously announced it plans to invest more than USD 50 billion over the next ten years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems corresponding to a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually.

Vinay Prakash, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited and CEO, Adani Natural Resources said, "This pioneering and ambitious green hydrogen project holds a strong promise for India's future energy self-reliance and is consistent with the vision of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, of accelerating the use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology in the commercial transport system. This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations."

The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tons, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard's 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

"After signing an MoU with the Adani Group last year, we are eager to move our partnership forward and welcome the chance to cooperate with cutting-edge businesses like Adani," said Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems. "Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refueling and heavy payload capabilities."

"Ashok Leyland is excited to collaborate with Adani and Ballard to bring out fuel cell commercial vehicles in the mining and logistics sectors in India," said Dr. N. Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland. "With our track record of developing unique and new products, Ballard's technological expertise in fuel cells, and Adani's unwavering dedication to hydrogen, there is a significant opportunity for India to decarbonize both goods and passenger transportation."

About Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities. Having successfully built unicorns like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the company has contributed significantly to make the country self-reliant with our portfolio of robust businesses. This has also led to robust returns to our shareholders at a CAGR of 38% over 25+ years.

The next generation of its strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, roads, data center and primary industry like copper and petrochem all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.

