Unbabel Acquires Germany-Based EVS Translations to Deliver Robust Multilingual Content Experiences

The deal expands Unbabel's global translation capabilities, bringing its offerings to new sectors and further strengthening customer experiences in Germany and throughout Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbabel , the AI-powered Language Operations (LangOps) platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual customer experience at scale, today announced its acquisition of EVS Translations , a single-source translation supplier for all language requirements and market leader for premium human translations.





With this acquisition, Unbabel can provide customers with more workflows tailored to individual company requirements, significantly reducing costs and time to translate. The company will also provide specialized content services for additional industries including finance, legal, and automotive.

In addition, EVS Translations will also significantly expand Unbabel's offerings at a time of high global demand for translation services by multinational corporations. Notably, in 2021 the global translation industry rose to $56.18 billion USD, experiencing more than $5 billion in growth over the previous two years, with Europe comprising 49% of the industry.

"We are committed to delivering the most comprehensive multilingual customer experiences, and our acquisition of a key player in the German market enhances our existing capabilities and expands our global footprint," said Vasco Pedro, Co-founder and CEO of Unbabel. "We're proud to bring EVS Translations into the Unbabel family. With this new specialized content translation partner, Unbabel will have more data to train MT engines in new industry sectors and use cases - opening up new opportunities for growth and broadening capabilities for our customers."

Founded in 1991 and with nearly 150 employees across offices in Germany, England, Bulgaria, and USA - nearly half of whom are in-house translators - EVS Translations combines linguistic skill with technology-driven solutions to help clients deliver a diverse range of multilingual content. A recognized industry-leader for highly specialized financial content, the company's services span document translation, legal translation, terminology management, multi-format file processing, media localization, international SEO, and copywriting, machine translation and engine customization, and interpreting.

"The exciting partnership with Unbabel elevates EVS Translations to the next level of translation service providers," said Edward Vick, CEO of EVS Translations. "Joining Unbabel enables EVS Translations to provide our clients with the best possible mix of cutting-edge tech solutions and the premium quality human translations that EVS is known for within a secure environment. The synergies created between Unbabel's AI expertise and EVS Translations' in-house translation model will, undoubtedly, produce a new standard for single-source localization providers."

About Unbabel

Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company's Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps enterprises grow into new global markets and builds customer trust by creating more consistent, high-quality multilingual customer experiences across marketing and customer service. Based in San Francisco, CA, Unbabel works with leading brands such as Booking.com, Nestle, Panasonic, Patagonia, and UPS, to communicate effortlessly with customers around the world, no matter what language they speak.

About EVS Translations

EVS Translations is an international translation company for corporate requirements in all business areas and Top 100 language service provider. A global in-house team of expert project managers, translators, proofreaders and translation technology engineers deliver high-quality language solutions for global corporations within a secure, certified and fully scalable network of interconnected offices.

