Lumu Names Joe Breen as Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced that Joe Breen has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead revenue growth and alignment between revenue-related functions. Based in the Nashville metropolitan area, Breen brings over 20 years of experience with sales, client acquisition and service delivery efficiencies to his new role.

"Joe has a track record of leading organizations to high performance. He was at the helm of increasing revenue from $1 million to $300 million and growing new client acquisition from 100 to over 3,500 clients for a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP)," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu. "We are thrilled to add Joe to our leadership bench. With his addition, Lumu will continue to scale our initiative to help companies of all sizes and verticals proficiently operate cybersecurity functions."

Prior to joining Lumu, Breen was CRO for Nuspire, where his team doubled revenue during a three-year period and created new customer segment bench heads. From 2002 to 2015, Breen was a key sales leader at SecureWorks (Nasdaq: SCWX), a Magic Quadrant leading global MSSP and software as a service (SAAS) provider. Breen also held a previous CRO role at Dell MessageOne.

"I am honored to be joining Lumu at a time when companies are in desperate need of tools that enable them to have an accurate understanding of, and prompt response to, growing threats and attacks," said Joe Breen, CRO at Lumu. "With the current economic difficulties, companies - large and small - are at a heightened risk and I'm looking forward to being part of the driving force that's enabling organizations to stop cybercriminals in their tracks."

With total funding reaching $15.5 million in 2022 for Lumu, the company experienced hyper-growth in the past year. Lumu now has more than 4,000 organizations using its technology and the platform has analyzed more than 1 trillion metadata and detected more than 380 million adversarial contacts. Joe Breen's appointment to CRO will only continue to fuel this momentum.

To learn more about Lumu and its Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model, please visit www.lumu.io .

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at lumu.io.

