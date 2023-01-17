Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - GoodCap Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("GoodCap" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Laura Targownik, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Targownik is currently a Clinician Researcher in the Mount Sinai Hospital Inflammatory Bowel Disease Clinic and is a member of the Zane Cohen Centre for Gastrointestinal Research. She is also the Director for the University of Toronto Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and is a faculty member of the University of Toronto School of Public Health Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation. Prior to joining the Department of Medicine as Division Director for Gastroenterology, she was the Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology at the University of Manitoba.

Dr. Targownik is a nationally recognized researcher in IBD and has held funding from Crohn's and Colitis Canada, the American College of Gastroenterology, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. She is currently on the Examiner's Board on the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada for Gastroenterology, and has authored/co-authored over 180 articles in peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Targownik's current focus of research includes the utilization of secondary data sources to evaluate the costs and benefits of medications used in the treatment of IBD, assessing the optimization of delivery of mental health care for persons with IBD in diverse practice settings, and evaluating the impact of patient and physician genders on the patient journey and associated outcomes.

"Leveraging Dr. Targownik's experience and expertise on gut inflammation and its comorbidities will be critically important in identifying the potential clinical opportunities and benefits of our drug candidates and will help further refine our development strategies to optimize our portfolio in targeting critical patient needs," says Steven Sadoff, GoodCap's CEO.

