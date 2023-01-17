Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Good Flour Corp. (OTCQB: GFCOF) (CSE: GFCO) (FSE: 3KZ) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. CEO of the Company, Mathew Clayton, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a food manufacturing company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, and we own and operate our own facilities," shared Clayton. "Right now, we have a line of dry blend gluten-free mixes that can be used for fish, chicken, pancakes, waffles, pizza, pasta, and more," he added. "We are also building gluten-free and allergen-free dry blends, as well as baked goods in our facilities."

"What are the main differences that Good Flour possesses over competitors in this space?" asked Jolly. "There have been some real gaps in the nutritional aspects of how these products were working for people," said Clayton, adding that taste has been another important factor that needed improvement in this space. "Chef Jen Peters and Chef Hamid Salimian, the Founders of the company, are both award-winning chefs trained in Michelin star restaurants and with over 25 years of experience," explained Clayton. "This is chef-inspired, there is a lot of thought that went into this."

"Differentiators for us are the taste and texture, and how this product is working for both the consumer at home and the industrial kitchen in the restaurant sector," continued Clayton. "All of our dry mixed blends are pre-seasoned, which includes sweet and savory," he added. "Our products are ready-to-go, ready-to-use right out of the bag and are very versatile."

"What are the key sales drivers and channels for your product line?" asked Jolly. "We have three major channels and two divisions," said Clayton, adding that the Company is currently servicing North America. "Our first pillar is the hotel and restaurant sector in both the United States and Canada," he added. "Our second pillar is retail," said Clayton. "We are now north of 450 retail stores in the United States," he shared. "We will continue to build our retail footprint with the right types of stores for our products."

"The third pillar, to push our product out, is private labeling," continued Clayton. "We own and operate our own facilities; we do not co-pack with anyone at this time," he explained. "Post-Covid, we realized how important it is to control every aspect of your product, and we are doing that at the highest level of certification," said Clayton. "Not only are we gluten-free, but also allergen-free of the top eight allergens in North America," he said. "This really gives us an edge when it comes to manufacturing these types of products," said Clayton. "We are very capable of doing white labeling and private labeling of our brand for other companies as well, and this is a space that we are pursuing."

"What product innovations are you seeking moving forward into 2023?" asked Jolly. "One of the areas that we have started developing new products for is protein enrichment," shared Clayton. "Protein can come in many different forms, and we've seen a huge trajectory and movement into plant-based protein, while we're also realizing a sustainability realm of plant-based protein," he said. "We have started to take our dry blends and incorporate different types of plant-based options."

"We have really created a superfood," continued Clayton, as he elaborated on the nutritional value of the Company's innovative product line. "We have developed something that we are very proud of, both for adults and children," he shared. "We have a children's line that we think could be fantastic and you will be hearing more about that in the coming months."

To close the interview, Clayton encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's projects and upcoming announcements as they continue to grow within an expanding sector.

To hear Mathew Clayton's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8231077-the-good-flour-corp-ceo-mathew-clayton-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, the details of products under developments, and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

Contact Information

Company Contact

investors@goodflour.co

604-423-4400

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151518