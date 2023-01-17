DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc (LEMA LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.61116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9422432

CODE: LEMA LN

ISIN: LU2200146228

ISIN: LU2200146228 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN Sequence No.: 216387

