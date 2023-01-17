DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (U127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.823636
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22737946
CODE: U127 LN
ISIN: LU0635178014
ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN Sequence No.: 216386 EQS News ID: 1537133 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
