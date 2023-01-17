RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force hunts further successes in the 2023 World Rally Championship

A 360-degree WRC effort of the Group with all its brands

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), January 17th, 2023 - The legendary Rallye Monte-Carlo, scheduled from 19th to 22nd of January, as tradition goes, will mark the World Rally Championship opening. For the 2023 season, Racing Force Group maintained and consolidated its presence at the top of the discipline thanks to OMP, Bell, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit brands, enjoying a complete showcase for its capabilities. One more time, with its products, the Group will be side by side with all three manufacturers in the headline Rally1 class, willing to increase its count of 32 world titles conquered since 1990.

OMP took part to 19 WRC titles in the last decade, and continues the partnerships with Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport, to provide racewear and safety equipment such as seats and harnesses. In 2022, these partnerships made it possible for OMP to have a podium in 11 out of the 13 rounds in the calendar.

WRC's last edition, with the debut of Rally1 technical rules and hybrid power, has seen OMP supporting Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT towards a third manufacturers' title in five editions; Kalle Rovanperä, 22 years old plus one day, became the youngest-ever champion in the series' history.

The bond between OMP and Hyundai Motorsport is entering its third season, on the wake of the second place clinched last year with five victories. At the Acropolis Rally, Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT even sealed a milestone 1-2-3 lockout headed by Thierry Neuville.

The Belgian driver, like his team-mates Esapekka Lappi and Craig Breen, and their respective co-drivers Martijn Wydaeghe, Janne Ferm and Paul Nagle, uses a Bell helmet. The brand made its

WRC comeback in 2021 and it rapidly re-established itself as a market leader thanks to the HP10 model features. Still through Bell, Racing Force Group has a link with M-Sport Ford, the outfit that in 2022 opened the Rally1 era securing the Rallye Monte-Carlo victory.

Moreover, Hyundai Motorsport and M-Sport Ford adopt the audio communication systems developed and manufactured by Zeronoise, the electronics division of the Group. Zeronoise control units enable a total integration with Bell helmets, and they have the most advanced technology in the industry for noise canceling and for customising several audio parameters.

Racing Spirit, the Racing Force Group brand specialised in motorsport-inspired premium lifestyle clothing, is present on the WRC stage too: it's the brand of choice for technical and team gear of single tyre supplier Pirelli and Škoda Motorsport. The latter competes in the WRC2 feeder category together with Toksport WRT squad, winning the 2022 titles with Emil Lindholm using OMP racewear and Bell helmets. This season, the Czech manufacturer will go for the top honours with the brand-new Fabia RS Rally2, a model that features OMP safety equipment as well, while Racing Force Group products are used by other top contenders as Adrien Fourmaux and Hayden Paddon.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5yclMVqkm7IlW1vaMqbZmdrZpyTl2KbZmHLl5JuaZadnW5jx2mWmJqYZnBplWxm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78070-230117-eng-racing-force-in-2023-wrc.pdf