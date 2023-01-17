Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Launches New ihelpalarm.com Website

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that "The company launched a new, interactive and fully functional website armed to help dealers attract customers, a helpdesk, and manage their business, https://www.ihelpalarm.com," stated Peter Pizzino, President.

"We are a Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) supplier that drives business to our dealers and provides the tools to help dealers grow," stated Marc Cayle, VP of Innovation and Development. He continued, "The technology we have deployed in the new website includes a 'dealer locator' button that consumers can use to find an easy way to purchase PERS devices from our network. In addition, we have launched our Dealer Academy consisting of multiple modules designed to offer a virtual business coaching process to aid in starting a PERS dealership and to assist mature dealerships in driving their business to the next level." Cayle added, "Dealers will also have access to all of the professionally designed collateral materials that they can customize with their logo and contact information."

About Us:

Wearable Health Solutions is a cutting-edge technology company that specializes in the development of innovative wearable devices and software for consumers and the healthcare industry. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall healthcare experience through the integration of advanced technology and data analytics. With a team of experts, we aim to empower patients, healthcare providers, and researchers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and drive positive change in the healthcare industry. Whether you're a patient looking to manage a chronic condition or a healthcare professional seeking to improve patient outcomes, we're here to help you reach your goals and make a real impact in the world of healthcare.

