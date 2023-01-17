Dow CEO Jim Fitterling leads 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow CEO Jim Fitterling has been selected as #1 in the 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving the greatest positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry.





Fitterling was also the recipient of the ICIS CEO of the Year Award in 2022.

"There is not a more prominent leader for decarbonising the chemical industry and helping solve the problem of plastic waste," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"Dow is taking a multi-pronged approach to decarbonisation, developing new technologies such as electric cracking, and planning to employ carbon capture and storage (CCS) and nuclear energy through small modular reactors (SMRs) to dramatically slash its carbon footprint," he added.

Dow is also leading on circularity with a goal to become the world's largest consumer of plastic waste feedstock, having recently announced a tripling of its target to produce 3m tonnes/year of recycled and renewable plastics by 2030.

In the 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking, BASF CEO Dr. Martin Brudermüller is #2, followed by INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe at #3, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser at #4 and ExxonMobil Chemical president Karen McKee at #5.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial news team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: ESG (environmental, social, governance), Innovation, Mergers & Acquisitions/Portfolio Management, Profitability/Shareholder Value and Projects.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the 13 January issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here.

