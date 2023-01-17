Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.01.2023 | 16:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's January Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Monday, January 16, 2023, Press release picture

*All Times EST

Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Shenzhen Semidux Chip Technology Co (Private)

AMSC ASA (ASCJF)

*****

*****

9:15-9:45

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF)

Information Services Group (III)

*****

10:00-10:30

VIA optronics (VIAO)

*****

Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)

10:45-11:15

Terran Orbital (LLAP)

Harte Hanks, Inc (HHS)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)

11:30-12:00

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)

Hippo Holdings (HIPO)

*****

12:15-12:45

Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)

Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

*****

1:00-1:30

Audioeye (AEYE)

Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Zomedica Inc (ZOM)

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

1:45-2:15

Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG)

2:30-3:00

Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX)

*****

3:15-3:45

*****

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

Argentina Lithium and Energy (PNXLF)

4:00-4:30

SOBRsafe (SOBR)

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

Society Pass Inc. (SOPA)

*****

1x1s Only

(18th)

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Broadwind (BWEN)

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

i3 Verticals, LLC (IIIV)

*All Times EST

Thursday, January 19th, 2023 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MSLOY)

Prenetics (PRE)

Tarena International Inc (TEDU)

*****

9:15-9:45

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD)

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)

10:00-10:30

MtronPTI (MPTI)

Ideanomics (IDEX)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)

*****

10:45-11:15

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)

Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

*****

11:30-12:00

Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

AYRO, Inc. (AYRO)

*****

12:15-12:45

Intellicheck (IDN)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

*****

*****

1:00-1:30

Duos Technologies (DUOT)

*****

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)

*****

1x1s Only

(19th)

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

*****

*****

*****

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735416/Sidotis-January-Micro-Cap-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.