Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's January Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023.

*All Times EST Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Shenzhen Semidux Chip Technology Co (Private) AMSC ASA (ASCJF) ***** ***** 9:15-9:45 Amesite Inc. (AMST) Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) Information Services Group (III) ***** 10:00-10:30 VIA optronics (VIAO) ***** Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) 10:45-11:15 Terran Orbital (LLAP) Harte Hanks, Inc (HHS) Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) 11:30-12:00 Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) Hippo Holdings (HIPO) ***** 12:15-12:45 Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT) Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) ***** 1:00-1:30 Audioeye (AEYE) Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Zomedica Inc (ZOM) U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) 1:45-2:15 Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG) 2:30-3:00 Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) ***** 3:15-3:45 ***** Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Acasti Pharma (ACST) Argentina Lithium and Energy (PNXLF) 4:00-4:30 SOBRsafe (SOBR) Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) ***** 1x1s Only (18th) American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Broadwind (BWEN) Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) i3 Verticals, LLC (IIIV)

*All Times EST Thursday, January 19th, 2023 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MSLOY) Prenetics (PRE) Tarena International Inc (TEDU) ***** 9:15-9:45 SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) 10:00-10:30 MtronPTI (MPTI) Ideanomics (IDEX) Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS) ***** 10:45-11:15 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Synlogic Inc (SYBX) ***** 11:30-12:00 Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) AYRO, Inc. (AYRO) ***** 12:15-12:45 Intellicheck (IDN) VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) ***** ***** 1:00-1:30 Duos Technologies (DUOT) ***** MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) ***** 1x1s Only (19th) Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) ***** ***** *****

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

