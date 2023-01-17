Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's January Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
*All Times EST
Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 (Day 1)
8:30-9:00
Shenzhen Semidux Chip Technology Co (Private)
AMSC ASA (ASCJF)
*****
*****
9:15-9:45
Amesite Inc. (AMST)
Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF)
Information Services Group (III)
*****
10:00-10:30
VIA optronics (VIAO)
*****
Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)
The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)
10:45-11:15
Terran Orbital (LLAP)
Harte Hanks, Inc (HHS)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)
Netcapital Inc. (NCPL)
11:30-12:00
Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
Hippo Holdings (HIPO)
*****
12:15-12:45
Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ)
Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)
Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
*****
1:00-1:30
Audioeye (AEYE)
Heritage Insurance (HRTG)
Zomedica Inc (ZOM)
U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)
1:45-2:15
Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)
SusGlobal Energy Corp. (SNRG)
2:30-3:00
Climb Global Solutions (CLMB)
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX)
*****
3:15-3:45
*****
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
Acasti Pharma (ACST)
Argentina Lithium and Energy (PNXLF)
4:00-4:30
SOBRsafe (SOBR)
Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
Society Pass Inc. (SOPA)
*****
1x1s Only
(18th)
American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Broadwind (BWEN)
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)
i3 Verticals, LLC (IIIV)
*All Times EST
Thursday, January 19th, 2023 (Day 2)
8:30-9:00
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd (MSLOY)
Prenetics (PRE)
Tarena International Inc (TEDU)
*****
9:15-9:45
SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)
Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB)
Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD)
Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO)
10:00-10:30
MtronPTI (MPTI)
Ideanomics (IDEX)
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)
*****
10:45-11:15
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Synlogic Inc (SYBX)
*****
11:30-12:00
Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)
AYRO, Inc. (AYRO)
*****
12:15-12:45
Intellicheck (IDN)
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
*****
*****
1:00-1:30
Duos Technologies (DUOT)
*****
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)
*****
1x1s Only
(19th)
Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)
*****
*****
*****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
