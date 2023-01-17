The figures confirm the significant growth of the fair, matching the pre-pandemic occupancy figures of its record year (2020) and aligning itself with the momentum that international tourism is gaining. A total of 8,500 participants, 131 countries, 755 main exhibitors and 66,900 m2 of exhibition space define this edition.

From 18 to 22 January, FITUR 2023 will celebrate a strong edition aligned with the global growth of this activity in Spain and the world, and with the support represented, by the involvement of all public and private agents in the tourism industry value chain. It will be an edition with a solid business orientation, in which sustainable development, will be the guiding thread of the major proposals of companies and destinations.

Growth of FITUR

If anything characterises this edition of FITUR it is its vigorous growth, being especially relevant in the exhibition area, which is equal to its best edition in terms of size in 2022, with 8 full halls, as well as the direct participation of stand holders (755), which grew by 32% compared to last edition and up to 50% in terms of international participation.In terms of expected attendance, and in line with the very positive response as regards participation, a significant influx is expected with figures that will exceed 120,000 professionals, and between 80 and 90 thousand visitors from the general public who will attend over the weekend.

In terms of international participation, and by geographical area, there is also significant growth compared to the last edition of the fair. This year, Asia Pacific stands out, with a 163% increase in participating companies; the Middle East, 60%; Africa, 88%; Europe, 42%; and the Americas, 30%. These increases are also reflected in the international exhibition space, where Africa, which increases its size in the fair by 146%, Asia by 78%, the Middle East by 437% and Europe by 32%, are among the highlights.

