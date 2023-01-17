Accor One Living launches with innovative hospitality solutions and support for mixed-use developments

AN INDUSTRY-FIRST PLATFORM FOCUSED ON THE DEVELOPMENT, DESIGN AND OPERATION OF MIXED-USE PROJECTS AND BRANDED LIVING COMMUNITIES

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world leading hospitality group, today announced the creation of Accor One Living - an industry-first platform dedicated to the integration of innovative hospitality solutions into mixed-used developments. Accor One Living will support the development and operation of branded residences - anchored by managed and franchised Accor hotels and resorts - and other unique products that add value to mixed-use projects, such as coworking offerings, extended stay hotels, private clubs and more. Creating synergy between these complimentary hospitality products can significantly enhance the financial performance of a mixed-use project, while providing signature brand experiences for homeowners, guests, and community members.





Accor One Living consolidates Accor's leadership in the branded residences category. Currently, the Group has more than 135 branded residences projects operating or in development, across 22 distinct brands. Looking ahead, Accor One Living expects to open more than 125 new branded residence communities over the next several years, including standout flagships such as The OWO Residences by Raffles in London, SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences and Raffles Residences Boston Back Bay.

"Accor is carving a new path with the creation of Accor One Living, based on the tremendous success that we've earned as a leader in the branded residences and mixed-use category. Our momentum is powered by Accor's diverse portfolio of compelling brands, a commitment to the success of our partners, and more than two decades of experience, where we have led the industry in creating highly desirable branded residence communities," said Jeff Tisdall, Chief Business Officer, Accor One Living. "Accor One Living will deliver unmatched value to our investment partners as we build extraordinary places to live, work, and play for a new generation of homeowners, guests and global explorers."

Over the last five years, Accor has emerged as the #2 global player in the branded residences category. The sector is an important value driver for Accor, as branded residences and mixed-use developments are among the fastest growing segments the in hospitality industry. According to Savills International Development Consultancy, the branded residential sector has grown 150% over the past decade, creating more than 100,000 units across 640 projects around the world.

"Through Accor One Living, we will continue to be motivated by our strong relationships with homeowners, who inspire the development projects we undertake," added Tisdall. "Our branded residential communities achieve a delicate balance: privacy and exclusivity on one hand, while on the other, privileged access to the services and amenities from the brands our homeowners know and love. The importance of their satisfaction and loyalty is reflected in our industry-leading owners' benefits program, recognizing our homeowners as VIPs wherever they travel within Accor's global portfolio."





One of the key differentiators for Accor One Living is its delivery of end-to-end solutions for hospitality and real estate investment partners, providing comprehensive support that is truly turnkey - extending across the entire life cycle of each project. Beginning with the planning phase, Accor One Living works with its partners to ensure design, services and benefits are customized to meet the needs of targeted homebuyers. During the sales and marketing phase, the Accor team helps partners communicate the lifestyle and experiences that its brands, services and residence owner privileges will make possible. Finally, in the operating phase, Accor One Living will continue to provide essential support - making hotels more profitable for investment partners and enabling a residential experience for homeowners that would not be otherwise possible.

The Accor One Living team is comprised of uniquely talented specialists, with decades of experience in branded residences and related mixed-use products. These specialists are organized regionally to ensure the Group's development partners have access to the expertise they need in the markets where they will execute their strategies for mixed-use developments, standalone branded residences, or other unique products such as coworking spaces, private clubs, extended stay hotels, and more.

Real estate investors and developers have long chosen to partner with Accor for the revenue boost that Accor's powerful sales, distribution and loyalty platforms provide, and their satisfaction in knowing the Group has a brand that will comfortably match their project, their guest or homeowner profile, and their developments unique, local aesthetic. Accor One Living further supports its residential development partners with the benefit of a dedicated website prospective homeowners the opportunity to explore Accor's entire portfolio of branded residences around the world and connect directly with the sales and marketing teams of each project. A second website supports the homeowners of branded residences and investment partners with a tool for marketing the rental of private residences and extended stay hotel properties. "Apartments and Villas" is a leading example of how Accor One Living is tailoring distribution solutions to meet the needs of private rental offerings, while enabling guests to feel at home anywhere in the world.

