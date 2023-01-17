Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2023 | 16:46
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 37/23: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Artic Blue Beverages AB (38/23)

Correction refers to last trading day, marked in bold below.

Trading in Arctic Blue Beverage ABs paid subscription shares is to cease. The
last trading day is January 17, 2022 

Short name:  ARCTIC BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019172800
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 276255   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB 

For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.