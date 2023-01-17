Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 37/23: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Artic Blue Beverages AB (38/23)

Correction refers to last trading day, marked in bold below. Trading in Arctic Blue Beverage ABs paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 17, 2022 Short name: ARCTIC BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019172800 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 276255 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.