The Canadian government announced Monday that it has approved Australian-Canadian group Allkem's (ASX: AKE) James Bay lithium project in Quebec. The proposed James Bay Lithium Mine is located approximately 100 kilometers east of James Bay and the Eastmain Cree Community in Quebec. In close proximity to the permitted mine is the Lithium381 project of Genius Metals Inc (TSXV: GENI; FRA: 0FU) and Clarity Metals Corp (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G), ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...