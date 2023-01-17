San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global Inc., will be presenting at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Mr. Dove will give a virtual Company presentation on Wednesday, January 26 at 11 am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings."

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: Thursday, January 26th, 2023 Presentation: Thursday, January 26th at 11:00 a.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

For further information:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203/972.9200

InvestorRelations@HGinc.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151558