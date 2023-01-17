Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2022:

111,230 shares

- €18,840,413

In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

114,733 shares

- €18,493,014

In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 01/07/2022 18 500 99 1 286 010 18 500 115 1 290 700 04/07/2022 2 000 31 141 200 4 000 27 283 100 05/07/2022 18 000 116 1 271 556 15 000 164 1 060 808 06/07/2022 8 000 26 568 500 11 000 127 785 329 07/07/2022 2 000 12 145 000 2 000 15 145 200 08/07/2022 18 000 75 1 297 010 18 000 205 1 298 850 11/07/2022 12 500 59 893 610 12 500 119 896 010 12/07/2022 8 855 96 639 259 11 255 114 814 944 13/07/2022 24 500 192 1 783 782 24 500 350 1 788 044 14/07/2022 24 500 147 1 769 496 24 500 240 1 772 230 15/07/2022 14 000 89 1 005 400 16 500 170 1 189 768 18/07/2022 18 500 178 1 369 986 18 500 155 1 371 640 19/07/2022 19 714 158 1 450 550 21 464 272 1 582 264 20/07/2022 19 500 189 1 479 176 22 000 306 1 673 966 21/07/2022 3 470 40 267 222 5 570 51 428 986 22/07/2022 6 448 50 503 404 7 084 129 554 257 25/07/2022 13 500 114 1 049 145 9 720 101 755 588 26/07/2022 11 429 87 873 883 11 429 131 874 673 27/07/2022 3 246 48 250 027 4 500 58 347 627 28/07/2022 5 405 27 428 523 29/07/2022 20 500 58 1 641 040 20 500 125 1 643 058 01/08/2022 6 080 82 488 117 7 000 66 562 800 02/08/2022 17 500 110 1 392 600 5 087 27 405 716 03/08/2022 5 128 28 405 199 17 541 188 1 395 330 04/08/2022 7 400 62 594 946 8 500 89 683 710 05/08/2022 14 500 82 1 161 370 12 500 198 1 005 150 08/08/2022 2 000 15 160 500 4 000 21 321 320 09/08/2022 11 652 102 925 200 7 652 101 608 535 10/08/2022 10 000 63 793 218 10 000 54 793 492 11/08/2022 11 840 95 954 238 11 840 135 955 387 12/08/2022 17 500 140 1 408 470 17 500 266 1 410 688 15/08/2022 8 000 57 646 860 8 000 59 647 880 16/08/2022 15 000 114 1 211 340 15 000 130 1 212 000 17/08/2022 13 000 89 1 048 450 10 550 143 851 296 18/08/2022 10 500 97 839 410 12 000 108 960 130 19/08/2022 7 009 52 560 215 4 000 44 320 594 22/08/2022 20 000 102 1 566 620 23/08/2022 12 500 105 950 590 12 500 102 952 496 24/08/2022 10 500 68 795 090 10 500 67 796 320 25/08/2022 18 000 102 1 357 080 11 202 82 846 832 26/08/2022 15 500 117 1 159 650 13 894 116 1 047 101 29/08/2022 19 000 115 1 376 782 19 000 130 1 379 500 30/08/2022 8 404 40 618 757 31/08/2022 16 216 113 1 183 948 10 500 70 771 600 01/09/2022 2 000 14 144 560 5 000 34 364 480 02/09/2022 7 500 53 539 890 10 500 67 760 370 05/09/2022 11 000 52 790 460 11 000 83 793 900 06/09/2022 10 000 71 730 940 10 000 56 732 340 07/09/2022 7 500 61 548 360 8 500 56 623 860 08/09/2022 14 000 73 1 032 160 14 000 76 1 034 700 09/09/2022 4 068 35 303 346 12/09/2022 3 107 19 232 824 7 107 48 537 165 13/09/2022 16 000 105 1 213 270 11 891 77 906 701 14/09/2022 20 000 38 1 453 600 20 000 160 1 457 700 15/09/2022 11 500 85 825 332 4 700 26 340 054 16/09/2022 18 000 77 1 256 699 15 000 104 1 054 235 19/09/2022 13 663 76 938 575 13 663 81 941 768 20/09/2022 16 000 82 1 100 520 2 000 14 139 120 21/09/2022 6 500 40 435 250 20 500 125 1 401 480 22/09/2022 7 204 45 486 962 7 240 54 490 381 23/09/2022 15 000 78 998 790 2 500 15 167 700 26/09/2022 6 500 50 426 750 18 500 129 1 225 946 27/09/2022 10 706 72 706 936 7 294 61 484 624 28/09/2022 9 500 46 621 230 10 500 73 689 740 29/09/2022 15 000 94 987 020 3 500 35 231 810 30/09/2022 14 412 102 954 058 03/10/2022 5 500 27 362 160 8 619 69 573 533 04/10/2022 7 000 44 487 260 05/10/2022 6 000 26 423 060 6 000 37 424 020 06/10/2022 2 000 16 141 520 3 000 24 213 280 07/10/2022 20 500 105 1 431 250 7 500 10 531 800 10/10/2022 1 500 12 102 000 14 500 116 1 004 920 11/10/2022 10 500 63 715 510 10 500 109 718 060 12/10/2022 9 000 57 616 100 9 000 72 617 840 13/10/2022 14 000 97 945 600 15 000 110 1 018 549 14/10/2022 7 000 63 489 400 7 000 67 493 180 17/10/2022 14 000 75 972 510 18 000 117 1 258 660 18/10/2022 10 000 42 732 000 10 000 71 734 200 19/10/2022 7 500 46 550 390 7 500 71 551 680 20/10/2022 8 500 49 614 300 8 500 72 615 998 21/10/2022 14 000 79 1 004 570 14 001 76 1 007 403 24/10/2022 6 000 47 442 680 6 000 38 443 720 25/10/2022 5 500 45 409 010 8 500 62 638 460 26/10/2022 2 500 12 190 650 7 000 49 542 000 27/10/2022 20 000 114 1 537 420 20 000 174 1 539 750 28/10/2022 8 500 80 649 700 10 500 83 807 440 31/10/2022 7 000 44 539 000 7 000 53 540 479 01/11/2022 4 000 22 312 300 02/11/2022 11 500 87 890 660 11 500 50 893 290 03/11/2022 19 000 86 1 337 600 19 000 127 1 355 800 04/11/2022 6 000 75 442 800 6 000 42 444 800 07/11/2022 8 500 72 626 670 8 500 58 628 370 08/11/2022 4 000 23 292 920 8 000 50 592 060 09/11/2022 3 000 26 226 500 3 000 17 227 200 10/11/2022 14 000 76 1 048 560 24 000 162 1 826 050 11/11/2022 4 000 47 315 240 6 000 55 477 240 14/11/2022 10 500 95 841 670 10 500 91 844 080 15/11/2022 9 000 70 718 760 9 000 80 721 740 16/11/2022 22 500 136 1 773 190 17 500 131 1 382 210 17/11/2022 10 500 71 816 280 11 500 109 900 090 18/11/2022 6 270 23 488 433 10 270 74 806 790 21/11/2022 10 500 72 828 155 10 500 85 828 510 22/11/2022 28 500 265 2 240 570 28 500 257 2 242 637 23/11/2022 10 750 84 848 630 13 500 156 1 067 800 24/11/2022 9 800 70 782 526 8 300 73 663 919 25/11/2022 7 000 69 558 250 7 000 57 558 840 28/11/2022 12 000 71 953 520 3 500 42 278 250 29/11/2022 20 000 135 1 570 504 14 535 220 1 143 235 30/11/2022 16 500 88 1 283 350 12 500 89 974 250 01/12/2022 4 000 39 316 280 13 000 126 1 029 000 02/12/2022 19 500 129 1 547 200 16 050 176 1 273 344 05/12/2022 26 774 204 2 138 916 26 000 199 2 088 484 06/12/2022 16 000 143 1 261 860 16 000 173 1 262 790 07/12/2022 9 426 82 743 601 11 396 119 899 701 08/12/2022 13 000 84 1 022 390 2 000 17 159 400 09/12/2022 975 4 76 440 11 975 100 942 693 12/12/2022 7 500 57 590 710 4 000 19 315 460 13/12/2022 6 159 54 487 596 12 000 84 953 490 14/12/2022 6 500 41 517 146 6 500 82 517 570 15/12/2022 28 000 153 2 191 350 15 850 226 1 240 718 16/12/2022 11 250 57 861 825 11 250 101 862 250 19/12/2022 5 046 38 386 488 5 000 31 383 680 20/12/2022 10 500 56 794 960 10 500 83 796 510 21/12/2022 6 000 52 454 880 6 000 43 455 780 22/12/2022 14 000 115 1 067 600 2 000 13 154 240 23/12/2022 1 005 5 75 295 4 005 26 301 856 27/12/2022 7 000 56 531 250 7 500 82 570 130 28/12/2022 15 500 115 1 168 990 14 678 157 1 107 629 29/12/2022 4 276 38 320 832 7 000 77 527 380 30/12/2022 15 000 65 1 131 850 13 000 113 982 275

Key financial dates:

2022 annual results: February 9, 2023

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 10, 2023

"Quiet period " starts January 10, 2023 2022 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 4, 2023

"Quiet period " starts April 4, 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023

