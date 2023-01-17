Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31st, 2022:
111,230 shares
- €18,840,413
In the second half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,432
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 12,366
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,407,398 shares for €105,576,353
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,410,901 shares for €105,923,752
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2022), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
114,733 shares
- €18,493,014
In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of
Traded volume
01/07/2022
18 500
99
1 286 010
18 500
115
1 290 700
04/07/2022
2 000
31
141 200
4 000
27
283 100
05/07/2022
18 000
116
1 271 556
15 000
164
1 060 808
06/07/2022
8 000
26
568 500
11 000
127
785 329
07/07/2022
2 000
12
145 000
2 000
15
145 200
08/07/2022
18 000
75
1 297 010
18 000
205
1 298 850
11/07/2022
12 500
59
893 610
12 500
119
896 010
12/07/2022
8 855
96
639 259
11 255
114
814 944
13/07/2022
24 500
192
1 783 782
24 500
350
1 788 044
14/07/2022
24 500
147
1 769 496
24 500
240
1 772 230
15/07/2022
14 000
89
1 005 400
16 500
170
1 189 768
18/07/2022
18 500
178
1 369 986
18 500
155
1 371 640
19/07/2022
19 714
158
1 450 550
21 464
272
1 582 264
20/07/2022
19 500
189
1 479 176
22 000
306
1 673 966
21/07/2022
3 470
40
267 222
5 570
51
428 986
22/07/2022
6 448
50
503 404
7 084
129
554 257
25/07/2022
13 500
114
1 049 145
9 720
101
755 588
26/07/2022
11 429
87
873 883
11 429
131
874 673
27/07/2022
3 246
48
250 027
4 500
58
347 627
28/07/2022
5 405
27
428 523
29/07/2022
20 500
58
1 641 040
20 500
125
1 643 058
01/08/2022
6 080
82
488 117
7 000
66
562 800
02/08/2022
17 500
110
1 392 600
5 087
27
405 716
03/08/2022
5 128
28
405 199
17 541
188
1 395 330
04/08/2022
7 400
62
594 946
8 500
89
683 710
05/08/2022
14 500
82
1 161 370
12 500
198
1 005 150
08/08/2022
2 000
15
160 500
4 000
21
321 320
09/08/2022
11 652
102
925 200
7 652
101
608 535
10/08/2022
10 000
63
793 218
10 000
54
793 492
11/08/2022
11 840
95
954 238
11 840
135
955 387
12/08/2022
17 500
140
1 408 470
17 500
266
1 410 688
15/08/2022
8 000
57
646 860
8 000
59
647 880
16/08/2022
15 000
114
1 211 340
15 000
130
1 212 000
17/08/2022
13 000
89
1 048 450
10 550
143
851 296
18/08/2022
10 500
97
839 410
12 000
108
960 130
19/08/2022
7 009
52
560 215
4 000
44
320 594
22/08/2022
20 000
102
1 566 620
23/08/2022
12 500
105
950 590
12 500
102
952 496
24/08/2022
10 500
68
795 090
10 500
67
796 320
25/08/2022
18 000
102
1 357 080
11 202
82
846 832
26/08/2022
15 500
117
1 159 650
13 894
116
1 047 101
29/08/2022
19 000
115
1 376 782
19 000
130
1 379 500
30/08/2022
8 404
40
618 757
31/08/2022
16 216
113
1 183 948
10 500
70
771 600
01/09/2022
2 000
14
144 560
5 000
34
364 480
02/09/2022
7 500
53
539 890
10 500
67
760 370
05/09/2022
11 000
52
790 460
11 000
83
793 900
06/09/2022
10 000
71
730 940
10 000
56
732 340
07/09/2022
7 500
61
548 360
8 500
56
623 860
08/09/2022
14 000
73
1 032 160
14 000
76
1 034 700
09/09/2022
4 068
35
303 346
12/09/2022
3 107
19
232 824
7 107
48
537 165
13/09/2022
16 000
105
1 213 270
11 891
77
906 701
14/09/2022
20 000
38
1 453 600
20 000
160
1 457 700
15/09/2022
11 500
85
825 332
4 700
26
340 054
16/09/2022
18 000
77
1 256 699
15 000
104
1 054 235
19/09/2022
13 663
76
938 575
13 663
81
941 768
20/09/2022
16 000
82
1 100 520
2 000
14
139 120
21/09/2022
6 500
40
435 250
20 500
125
1 401 480
22/09/2022
7 204
45
486 962
7 240
54
490 381
23/09/2022
15 000
78
998 790
2 500
15
167 700
26/09/2022
6 500
50
426 750
18 500
129
1 225 946
27/09/2022
10 706
72
706 936
7 294
61
484 624
28/09/2022
9 500
46
621 230
10 500
73
689 740
29/09/2022
15 000
94
987 020
3 500
35
231 810
30/09/2022
14 412
102
954 058
03/10/2022
5 500
27
362 160
8 619
69
573 533
04/10/2022
7 000
44
487 260
05/10/2022
6 000
26
423 060
6 000
37
424 020
06/10/2022
2 000
16
141 520
3 000
24
213 280
07/10/2022
20 500
105
1 431 250
7 500
10
531 800
10/10/2022
1 500
12
102 000
14 500
116
1 004 920
11/10/2022
10 500
63
715 510
10 500
109
718 060
12/10/2022
9 000
57
616 100
9 000
72
617 840
13/10/2022
14 000
97
945 600
15 000
110
1 018 549
14/10/2022
7 000
63
489 400
7 000
67
493 180
17/10/2022
14 000
75
972 510
18 000
117
1 258 660
18/10/2022
10 000
42
732 000
10 000
71
734 200
19/10/2022
7 500
46
550 390
7 500
71
551 680
20/10/2022
8 500
49
614 300
8 500
72
615 998
21/10/2022
14 000
79
1 004 570
14 001
76
1 007 403
24/10/2022
6 000
47
442 680
6 000
38
443 720
25/10/2022
5 500
45
409 010
8 500
62
638 460
26/10/2022
2 500
12
190 650
7 000
49
542 000
27/10/2022
20 000
114
1 537 420
20 000
174
1 539 750
28/10/2022
8 500
80
649 700
10 500
83
807 440
31/10/2022
7 000
44
539 000
7 000
53
540 479
01/11/2022
4 000
22
312 300
02/11/2022
11 500
87
890 660
11 500
50
893 290
03/11/2022
19 000
86
1 337 600
19 000
127
1 355 800
04/11/2022
6 000
75
442 800
6 000
42
444 800
07/11/2022
8 500
72
626 670
8 500
58
628 370
08/11/2022
4 000
23
292 920
8 000
50
592 060
09/11/2022
3 000
26
226 500
3 000
17
227 200
10/11/2022
14 000
76
1 048 560
24 000
162
1 826 050
11/11/2022
4 000
47
315 240
6 000
55
477 240
14/11/2022
10 500
95
841 670
10 500
91
844 080
15/11/2022
9 000
70
718 760
9 000
80
721 740
16/11/2022
22 500
136
1 773 190
17 500
131
1 382 210
17/11/2022
10 500
71
816 280
11 500
109
900 090
18/11/2022
6 270
23
488 433
10 270
74
806 790
21/11/2022
10 500
72
828 155
10 500
85
828 510
22/11/2022
28 500
265
2 240 570
28 500
257
2 242 637
23/11/2022
10 750
84
848 630
13 500
156
1 067 800
24/11/2022
9 800
70
782 526
8 300
73
663 919
25/11/2022
7 000
69
558 250
7 000
57
558 840
28/11/2022
12 000
71
953 520
3 500
42
278 250
29/11/2022
20 000
135
1 570 504
14 535
220
1 143 235
30/11/2022
16 500
88
1 283 350
12 500
89
974 250
01/12/2022
4 000
39
316 280
13 000
126
1 029 000
02/12/2022
19 500
129
1 547 200
16 050
176
1 273 344
05/12/2022
26 774
204
2 138 916
26 000
199
2 088 484
06/12/2022
16 000
143
1 261 860
16 000
173
1 262 790
07/12/2022
9 426
82
743 601
11 396
119
899 701
08/12/2022
13 000
84
1 022 390
2 000
17
159 400
09/12/2022
975
4
76 440
11 975
100
942 693
12/12/2022
7 500
57
590 710
4 000
19
315 460
13/12/2022
6 159
54
487 596
12 000
84
953 490
14/12/2022
6 500
41
517 146
6 500
82
517 570
15/12/2022
28 000
153
2 191 350
15 850
226
1 240 718
16/12/2022
11 250
57
861 825
11 250
101
862 250
19/12/2022
5 046
38
386 488
5 000
31
383 680
20/12/2022
10 500
56
794 960
10 500
83
796 510
21/12/2022
6 000
52
454 880
6 000
43
455 780
22/12/2022
14 000
115
1 067 600
2 000
13
154 240
23/12/2022
1 005
5
75 295
4 005
26
301 856
27/12/2022
7 000
56
531 250
7 500
82
570 130
28/12/2022
15 500
115
1 168 990
14 678
157
1 107 629
29/12/2022
4 276
38
320 832
7 000
77
527 380
30/12/2022
15 000
65
1 131 850
13 000
113
982 275
Key financial dates:
- 2022 annual results: February 9, 2023
"Quiet period1" starts January 10, 2023
- 2022 first-quarter results: May 4, 2023
"Quiet period1" starts April 4, 2023
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
