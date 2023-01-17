The "FLAP Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FLAP data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.86% from 2021-2027.

Driving Factors for Investment in the Market

The FLAP data center market is one of Western Europe's major data center markets. The market is witnessing the growth of investments due to the adoption of 5G network services, Artificial Intelligence, cloud-based services, IoT and big data.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in the country is growing the establishment of cloud regions by major cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Microsoft, Tencent, OVHcloud, IBM, Alibaba, and Oracle.

Telecom operators Vodafone, EE, Three UK, O2, Telefonica Deutschland, VodafoneZiggo, KPN Mobile, T-Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom are some of the significant operators deploying 5G network services across the FLAP market.

In addition, in August 2022, the Greater London Authority announced plans to change the application process for data center development to tackle and ease the West London power crisis with better electricity management regulations.

In terms of artificial intelligence, Cyxtera Technologies, a data center operator, announced plans to use CareAR's service experience management platform for providing remote hands service at its data centers in London and other locations.

Driving Factors for Area in the Market

Free Trade Zones, Special Economic Zones, and industrial parks majorly attract investment in the FLAP data center market. For instance, the UK government has established a low tax zone at London Gateway that will offer tax incentives, no stamp duties, rebates on construction machinery, lower tariffs, and lower customs obligations.

Some of the real estate companies in the FLAP industry are involved in developing the data center campus. For instance, P3 logistics Parks, a European logistics real estate firm, has acquired land to establish a data center campus in Hanau, west of Frankfurt. The campus is constructed in several phases.

In the FLAP market, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Slough, Chesham, and Dartford are significant locations for facilities development.

As per the Cushman Wakefield global data center market comparison 2022 report, the land price in London is around USD 150 per square foot. The higher land cost in London is expected to shift investments to other cities in the industry with lower land prices. For instance, Amsterdam has a lower land price for building facilities in the FLAP data center market, which is USD 38 per square foot.

Some locations allocate most of the area for developing facilities in the FLAP industry. For instance, the Dutch Data Center Association states that over 70% of the data center floor space is in the Amsterdam region.

Driving Factors for the Power Capacity in the Market

In terms of renewable energy, in the FLAP market, renewable energy is majorly produced from solar, wind, hydroelectricity marine wave energy, and bioenergy. For instance, in April 2022, France's Government announced a strategy for renewable energy innovation projects as per the government's France 2030 national investment plan, with an investment of over USD 1 billion.

Governments across the industry are targeting to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, the Netherlands targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Vendor Landscape

Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

2bm

AECOM

Arup

APL Data Center

Artelia

ARC:MC

Atkins

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

BladeRoom Data Centres

Bouygues Construction

CAP INGELEC

Deerns

Designer Group

Dornan

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Future-tech

HDR Architecture

ICT Facilities

INFINITI

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

KLEINUNDARCHITEKTEN

KMG Partnership

Linesight

LPI Group

Lupp Group

Mace Group

Max Bogl Group

Mercury

Metnor Construction

MiCiM

M+W Group

NWA

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

Red Engineering

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salute Mission Critical

Skanska

SPIE UK

STO Building Group

STS Group

Sudlows

Turner Townsend

Waldeck

Winthrop Engineering Contracting

Zech Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Condair

Cummins

D'Hondt Thermal Solutions

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Guntner

GS Yuasa International

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Socomec

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Ark Data Centres

China Mobile International (CMI)

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Maincubes

NTT Global Data Centers

Microsoft

NewTelco

Netwise Hosting

Serverfarm

T5 Data Centers

Telehouse

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Yondr

Key Questions Answered:

1. How much is the FLAP data center market investment expected to grow?

2. What is the growth rate of the FLAP data center market?

3. How many data centers have been identified in the FLAP market?

4. What are the driving factors for the FLAP data center market?

5. Who are the key investors in the FLAP data center market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2021 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

