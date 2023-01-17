Cloud Gaming Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.72 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 12.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cloud Gaming Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cloud Gaming Market" By Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles), By Type (Video Streaming, File Streaming), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cloud Gaming Market size was valued at USD 1.29 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30331

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Gaming Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview

Cloud gaming is a modern form of gaming that allows users to enjoy their favorite games without the need of having powerful hardware. Through cloud gaming, gaming companies can provide a seamless gaming experience to their users despite having bad hardware or a weak internet connection. To the users, cloud gaming offers functionality to save their progress, access their profiles, and customize their gaming experience as per their needs. Along with smartphones, cloud gaming services can also be accessed using consoles and PC.

The popularity of cloud gaming is increasing day by day due to various features such as cross-platform gameplay and better gaming experience. Better internet connectivity and access to several games have also increased the demand for cloud gaming. Newer connectivity technologies such as 5G has significantly reduced the latency issues experienced with cloud gaming. The rising demand for smartphones and tablets has contributed to the popularity of smartphone gaming and cloud gaming. Along with these factors, the growing use of social media sites and multiplayer functionality offered by cloud gaming is expected to boost the market for cloud gaming even more.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cloud Gaming Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cloud Gaming Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Advanced Micro Devices, Sony, IBM, Tencent, and Jump Gaming.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cloud Gaming Market into Device, Type, and Geography.

Cloud Gaming Market, by Device

Smartphones



Tablets



Gaming Consoles



PCs & Laptops



Others

Cloud Gaming Market, by Type

Video Streaming



File Streaming

Cloud Gaming Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Smartphone Games Market By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows), By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, And Forecast

VR Game Engine Software Market By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, Standalone), By Component (Software, Content), By Geography, And Forecast

Metaverse Market By Product Type (Mobile Metaverse, Desktop Metaverse), By Applications (Game, Social, Conference, Content Creation, Online Shopping), By Geography, And Forecast

Gaming Market By Console (Box/CD Game Purchase, In-App Purchase Based), By Purchase Type (TV / Gaming Console, Mobile Gaming), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Massive Multiplayer Online Game Brands providing interactive gaming platforms

Visualize Cloud Gaming Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloud-gaming-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-3-72-billion-by-2030--globally-at-12-5-cagr-verified-market-research-301723490.html