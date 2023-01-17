Acronis, Inc.: Acronis CyberFit Academy announces 2023 certification program

New training courses will enable partners to build technical and sales expertise of Acronis products

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2023, a global leader in cyber protection, is pleased to announce the availability of the 2023 Acronis CyberFit Academy Certification program. The program will provide updated training for Acronis partners to improve their success and overall increase profitability. Partners who take training, on average, utilize twice as many Acronis products and require 30% fewer support requests, which in turn increases revenue and reduces support costs, while also increasing customer satisfaction.



The latest Acronis CyberFit Academy curriculum features 22 new certification courses, including five recertification courses which reduce annual technical certifications from over 20 hours to less than three hours. The goal of the program is to recertify existing partners and onboard new partners. When certified, partners exceed revenue goals with 104% more profit and 10% additional workloads achieved per technician.

"We are excited to offer the comprehensive Acronis CyberFit Academy certification program to our dedicated partners," said Righter Kunkel, Head of Academy at Acronis. "By providing the necessary training and resources, we are confident that our partners will be able to better serve their customers and grow their businesses."

When Acronis partners fully understand the range of products and services offered, they can more effectively and confidently present them to customers. The Acronis CyberFit Academy certification training program is available to ensure partners are equipped with the knowledge necessary. The sales training courses offered cover product benefits and guide learners through differentiators and sales tactics, including call demos. With the Acronis integrated product offering, partners are able to deliver more comprehensive cyber protection and reduce the complexity of vendor management

The Acronis CyberFit Academy courses provide quick, easy-to-consume training modules which help partners make the most of the Acronis robust catalog of solutions and offerings. Courses include, but are not limited to; foundation courses with a quick introduction to Acronis products, associate courses providing a deep dive into specific product features, and professional courses which are designed to provide expert-level instruction for specialists. All courses are offered through on-demand and live, instructor-led webinars. In addition to improving skills and productivity, certifications enable Acronis partners to advance to higher levels within the Acronis CyberFit Partner Program, which unlocks exclusive benefits.

Acronis partners are invited to register for live trainings which can be scheduled here: https://kb.acronis.com/liveclass. Access to recorded trainings are available in the Acronis Partner Portal here: https://partners.acronis.com/training. Acronis is proud to support training globally, in eight different languages.

For more information about the 2023 Acronis Cyberfit Academy certification program, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/academy/. To learn more about the 2023 curriculum, check out our latest blog post here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/introducing-the-2023-acronis-cyberfit-academy-curriculum/

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurityto deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

