17.01.2023 | 18:14
The Purdy Group Opens a Used Car Store in Cleburne, TX

Purdy Autos Cleburne, 1705 N Main St., Cleburne, TX 76033

CLEBURNE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Purdy Group extends footprint, opening a used car store to better serve its customers. The Purdy Group, a Toyota distributor and retailer in Costa Rica who currently operates 3 Toyota dealerships in Texas, is extending its operation by opening a used car store in Cleburne, TX. The new retail point is named Purdy Autos of Cleburne and is now open, giving car buyers in the communities south of DFW easy access to many more pre-owned vehicles and financial services.

"We're excited about the opportunity to serve Cleburne and the surrounding communities by offering value and convenience to anyone shopping for a vehicle," said Harold Hurst, Purdy Group COO. "Car shoppers looking for quality vehicles, low prices, and flexible financing options can now get it all a lot closer to home."

Purdy Group, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

About The Purdy Group

Founded in 1957, Purdy Group is a worldwide leader in the automotive industry. From retail sales all the way to mobility services, every aspect of the automotive industry focuses on outstanding customer service while embracing cutting edge technology.

Contact:

Shane Cain
Phone: 817-774-2737
Email: scain@purdygroupusa.com

SOURCE: Purdy Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735524/The-Purdy-Group-Opens-a-Used-Car-Store-in-Cleburne-TX

