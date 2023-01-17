Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.01.2023 | 18:16
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2-

DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract statement 17-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Charwood Energy (ISIN code: FR001400AJ60, mnémo code: ALCWE) and Kepler-Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

-- 15,553 shares

-- 64,519.92 euros

During the second half of 2022, the following have been traded: 

Buy      35,616 shares 292,827.99 euros 371 transactions 
Sell     20,063 shares 157,230.29 euros 300 transactions

As reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR200,000.00 euros

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY        ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
               Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 

Buy/sell transactions per trading day 
Period: 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022 
       BUY                         SELL 
DATE 
       Number of       Number of    Capital in EUR Number of       Number of    Capital in EUR 
       transactions     shares             transactions     shares 
13/07/2022  16          1,500      16,290.00   -           -        - 
14/07/2022  7           750       7,860.00    6           107       1,179.14 
15/07/2022  4           500       5,300.00    -           -        - 
18/07/2022  17          2,290      23,495.40   -           -        - 
19/07/2022  11          1,600      15,376.00   -           -        - 
20/07/2022  11          1,250      11,425.00   -           -        - 
21/07/2022  4           410       3,685.90    -           -        - 
22/07/2022  10          612       5,434.56    -           -        - 
25/07/2022  3           100       890.00     -           -        - 
26/07/2022  2           400       3,484.00    1           100       889.00 
27/07/2022  -           -        -       4           277       2,501.31 
29/07/2022  -           -        -       4           100       900.00 
01/08/2022  -           -        -       11          405       3,766.50 
02/08/2022  1           200       1,780.00    3           100       900.00 
03/08/2022  -           -        -       10          670       6,291.30 
04/08/2022  5           300       2,811.00    -           -        - 
05/08/2022  3           300       2,739.00    4           100       950.00 
08/08/2022  2           93       837.00     -           -        - 
09/08/2022  -           -        -       1           50       469.50 
10/08/2022  1           1        9.26      3           94       883.60 
11/08/2022  1           72       662.40     3           7        65.80 
12/08/2022  -           -        -       3           300       2,940.00 
15/08/2022  3           371       3,468.85    1           1        9.80 
16/08/2022  7           475       4,612.25    2           16       156.80 
17/08/2022  12          604       5,780.28    -           -        - 
18/08/2022  1           200       1,840.00    -           -        - 
22/08/2022  3           403       3,695.51    1           63       592.20 
23/08/2022  5           397       3,592.85    -           -        - 
24/08/2022  4           200       1,800.00    -           -        - 
25/08/2022  3           401       3,621.03    4           401       3,669.15 
26/08/2022  3           600       5,442.00    5           87       809.10 
29/08/2022  7           600       5,340.00    1           144       1,296.00 
31/08/2022  1           1        8.86      2           16       143.84 
01/09/2022  2           200       1,760.00    -           -        - 
02/09/2022  -           -        -       5           241       2,149.72 
05/09/2022  1           200       1,780.00    4           14       127.40 
06/09/2022  -           -        -       1           1        9.10 
07/09/2022  2           201       1,768.80    1           1        8.80 
08/09/2022  8           1,100      9,438.00    -           -        - 
09/09/2022  2           200       1,680.00    -           -        - 
12/09/2022  -           -        -       4           28       235.20 
13/09/2022  2           201       1,628.10    1           1        8.10 
14/09/2022  11          609       4,817.19    -           -        - 
15/09/2022  6           432       3,430.08    1           1        8.10 
16/09/2022  4           601       4,747.90    1           1        8.18 
19/09/2022  5           550       4,235.00    -           -        - 
20/09/2022  2           201       1,547.70    1           1        7.95 
21/09/2022  -           -        -       12          1 170      9,371.70 
22/09/2022  5           850       6,332.50    9           400       3,240.00 
23/09/2022  4           200       1,440.00    -           -        - 
26/09/2022  3           500       3,450.00    -           -        - 
27/09/2022  8           450       3,060.00    4           260       1,877.20 
28/09/2022  6           850       5,440.00    -           -        - 
29/09/2022  4           650       3,978.00    9           1,000      6,700.00 
30/09/2022  6           600       3,600.00    1           24       160.80 
03/10/2022  12          1,150      6,635.50    1           11       64.90 
04/10/2022  -           -        -       3           560       3,298.40 
05/10/2022  -           -        -       10          1,009      6,346.61 
06/10/2022  2           400       2,460.00    3           73       479.61 
07/10/2022  -           -        -       1           100       660.00 
10/10/2022  1           200       1,240.00    -           -        - 
11/10/2022  4           601       3,606.00    1           1        6.33 
12/10/2022  1           200       1,200.00    -           -        - 
13/10/2022  4           635       3,651.25    1           1        6.00 
14/10/2022  9           603       3,545.64    -           -        -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

DJ Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2- 

17/10/2022  1           30       174.00     5           531       3,180.69 
18/10/2022  2           197       1,182.00    2           68       418.20 
19/10/2022  5           337       2,008.52    -           -        - 
20/10/2022  3           167       985.30     7           201       1,206.00 
21/10/2022  6           488       2,874.32    -           -        - 
24/10/2022  -           -        -       4           400       2,384.00 
25/10/2022  3           412       2,451.40    1           1        6.10 
26/10/2022  1           250       1,425.00    1           199       1,223.85 
27/10/2022  1           200       1,180.00    -           -        - 
28/10/2022  2           400       2,320.00    1           2        12.20 
31/10/2022  -           -        -       1           200       1,200.00 
01/11/2022  1           1        6.05      3           199       1,213.90 
02/11/2022  1           1        6.15      1           1        6.15 
03/11/2022  2           201       1,206.00    1           1        6.00 
04/11/2022  1           1        6.00      1           1        6.00 
07/11/2022  -           -        -       6           800       5,080.00 
08/11/2022  1           200       1,260.00    -           -        - 
09/11/2022  -           -        -       2           329       2,118.76 
10/11/2022  1           1        6.25      1           1        6.25 
11/11/2022  -           -        -       2           52       338.00 
14/11/2022  -           -        -       1           19       125.02 
15/11/2022  1           88       554.40     -           -        - 
16/11/2022  1           3        18.90     -           -        - 
17/11/2022  1           2        12.60     -           -        - 
18/11/2022  3           117       735.93     1           1        6.30 
21/11/2022  -           -        -       12          1 125      7,413.75 
22/11/2022  -           -        -       11          740       5,239.20 
23/11/2022  -           -        -       5           297       2,206.71 
24/11/2022  3           201       1,427.10    1           1        7.37 
28/11/2022  -           -        -       2           102       754.80 
29/11/2022  -           -        -       4           246       1,840.08 
01/12/2022  1           300       2,430.00    35          2 572      21,013.24 
02/12/2022  -           -        -       1           200       1,760.00 
05/12/2022  -           -        -       22          1 985      17,825.30 
06/12/2022  -           -        -       16          1 713      16,119.33 
07/12/2022  2           200       1,840.00    2           135       1,282.50 
08/12/2022  5           400       3,620.00    -           -        - 
09/12/2022  5           214       1,923.86    1           1        9.10 
12/12/2022  4           187       1,664.30    -           -        - 
13/12/2022  4           201       1,788.90    1           1        8.95 
14/12/2022  3           200       1,780.00    -           -        - 
15/12/2022  5           400       3,540.00    -           -        - 
16/12/2022  1           50       442.50     -           -        - 
19/12/2022  7           550       4,867.50    -           -        - 
20/12/2022  1           1        8.75      1           1        8.75 
21/12/2022  3           166       1,452.50    1           1        8.80 
22/12/2022  5           72       627.84     -           -        - 
23/12/2022  11          963       8,060.31    -           -        - 
27/12/2022  3           300       2,421.00    -           -        - 
28/12/2022  5           900       7,200.00    -           -        - 
30/12/2022  5           201       1,567.80    1           1        7.85 
TOTAL     371          35,616     292,827.99   300          20,063     157,230.29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1537151 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1537151 17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537151&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
