Charwood Energy: Half-year liquidity contract -2

Half-year liquidity contract statement

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Charwood Energy (ISIN code: FR001400AJ60, mnémo code: ALCWE) and Kepler-Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

-- 15,553 shares

-- 64,519.92 euros

During the second half of 2022, the following have been traded:

Buy 35,616 shares 292,827.99 euros 371 transactions Sell 20,063 shares 157,230.29 euros 300 transactions

As reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR200,000.00 euros

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY ACTIFIN ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

Buy/sell transactions per trading day Period: 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022 BUY SELL DATE Number of Number of Capital in EUR Number of Number of Capital in EUR transactions shares transactions shares 13/07/2022 16 1,500 16,290.00 - - - 14/07/2022 7 750 7,860.00 6 107 1,179.14 15/07/2022 4 500 5,300.00 - - - 18/07/2022 17 2,290 23,495.40 - - - 19/07/2022 11 1,600 15,376.00 - - - 20/07/2022 11 1,250 11,425.00 - - - 21/07/2022 4 410 3,685.90 - - - 22/07/2022 10 612 5,434.56 - - - 25/07/2022 3 100 890.00 - - - 26/07/2022 2 400 3,484.00 1 100 889.00 27/07/2022 - - - 4 277 2,501.31 29/07/2022 - - - 4 100 900.00 01/08/2022 - - - 11 405 3,766.50 02/08/2022 1 200 1,780.00 3 100 900.00 03/08/2022 - - - 10 670 6,291.30 04/08/2022 5 300 2,811.00 - - - 05/08/2022 3 300 2,739.00 4 100 950.00 08/08/2022 2 93 837.00 - - - 09/08/2022 - - - 1 50 469.50 10/08/2022 1 1 9.26 3 94 883.60 11/08/2022 1 72 662.40 3 7 65.80 12/08/2022 - - - 3 300 2,940.00 15/08/2022 3 371 3,468.85 1 1 9.80 16/08/2022 7 475 4,612.25 2 16 156.80 17/08/2022 12 604 5,780.28 - - - 18/08/2022 1 200 1,840.00 - - - 22/08/2022 3 403 3,695.51 1 63 592.20 23/08/2022 5 397 3,592.85 - - - 24/08/2022 4 200 1,800.00 - - - 25/08/2022 3 401 3,621.03 4 401 3,669.15 26/08/2022 3 600 5,442.00 5 87 809.10 29/08/2022 7 600 5,340.00 1 144 1,296.00 31/08/2022 1 1 8.86 2 16 143.84 01/09/2022 2 200 1,760.00 - - - 02/09/2022 - - - 5 241 2,149.72 05/09/2022 1 200 1,780.00 4 14 127.40 06/09/2022 - - - 1 1 9.10 07/09/2022 2 201 1,768.80 1 1 8.80 08/09/2022 8 1,100 9,438.00 - - - 09/09/2022 2 200 1,680.00 - - - 12/09/2022 - - - 4 28 235.20 13/09/2022 2 201 1,628.10 1 1 8.10 14/09/2022 11 609 4,817.19 - - - 15/09/2022 6 432 3,430.08 1 1 8.10 16/09/2022 4 601 4,747.90 1 1 8.18 19/09/2022 5 550 4,235.00 - - - 20/09/2022 2 201 1,547.70 1 1 7.95 21/09/2022 - - - 12 1 170 9,371.70 22/09/2022 5 850 6,332.50 9 400 3,240.00 23/09/2022 4 200 1,440.00 - - - 26/09/2022 3 500 3,450.00 - - - 27/09/2022 8 450 3,060.00 4 260 1,877.20 28/09/2022 6 850 5,440.00 - - - 29/09/2022 4 650 3,978.00 9 1,000 6,700.00 30/09/2022 6 600 3,600.00 1 24 160.80 03/10/2022 12 1,150 6,635.50 1 11 64.90 04/10/2022 - - - 3 560 3,298.40 05/10/2022 - - - 10 1,009 6,346.61 06/10/2022 2 400 2,460.00 3 73 479.61 07/10/2022 - - - 1 100 660.00 10/10/2022 1 200 1,240.00 - - - 11/10/2022 4 601 3,606.00 1 1 6.33 12/10/2022 1 200 1,200.00 - - - 13/10/2022 4 635 3,651.25 1 1 6.00 14/10/2022 9 603 3,545.64 - - -

17/10/2022 1 30 174.00 5 531 3,180.69 18/10/2022 2 197 1,182.00 2 68 418.20 19/10/2022 5 337 2,008.52 - - - 20/10/2022 3 167 985.30 7 201 1,206.00 21/10/2022 6 488 2,874.32 - - - 24/10/2022 - - - 4 400 2,384.00 25/10/2022 3 412 2,451.40 1 1 6.10 26/10/2022 1 250 1,425.00 1 199 1,223.85 27/10/2022 1 200 1,180.00 - - - 28/10/2022 2 400 2,320.00 1 2 12.20 31/10/2022 - - - 1 200 1,200.00 01/11/2022 1 1 6.05 3 199 1,213.90 02/11/2022 1 1 6.15 1 1 6.15 03/11/2022 2 201 1,206.00 1 1 6.00 04/11/2022 1 1 6.00 1 1 6.00 07/11/2022 - - - 6 800 5,080.00 08/11/2022 1 200 1,260.00 - - - 09/11/2022 - - - 2 329 2,118.76 10/11/2022 1 1 6.25 1 1 6.25 11/11/2022 - - - 2 52 338.00 14/11/2022 - - - 1 19 125.02 15/11/2022 1 88 554.40 - - - 16/11/2022 1 3 18.90 - - - 17/11/2022 1 2 12.60 - - - 18/11/2022 3 117 735.93 1 1 6.30 21/11/2022 - - - 12 1 125 7,413.75 22/11/2022 - - - 11 740 5,239.20 23/11/2022 - - - 5 297 2,206.71 24/11/2022 3 201 1,427.10 1 1 7.37 28/11/2022 - - - 2 102 754.80 29/11/2022 - - - 4 246 1,840.08 01/12/2022 1 300 2,430.00 35 2 572 21,013.24 02/12/2022 - - - 1 200 1,760.00 05/12/2022 - - - 22 1 985 17,825.30 06/12/2022 - - - 16 1 713 16,119.33 07/12/2022 2 200 1,840.00 2 135 1,282.50 08/12/2022 5 400 3,620.00 - - - 09/12/2022 5 214 1,923.86 1 1 9.10 12/12/2022 4 187 1,664.30 - - - 13/12/2022 4 201 1,788.90 1 1 8.95 14/12/2022 3 200 1,780.00 - - - 15/12/2022 5 400 3,540.00 - - - 16/12/2022 1 50 442.50 - - - 19/12/2022 7 550 4,867.50 - - - 20/12/2022 1 1 8.75 1 1 8.75 21/12/2022 3 166 1,452.50 1 1 8.80 22/12/2022 5 72 627.84 - - - 23/12/2022 11 963 8,060.31 - - - 27/12/2022 3 300 2,421.00 - - - 28/12/2022 5 900 7,200.00 - - - 30/12/2022 5 201 1,567.80 1 1 7.85 TOTAL 371 35,616 292,827.99 300 20,063 157,230.29

