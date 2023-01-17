Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.01.2023
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
17.01.23
15:59 Uhr
3,155 Euro
+0,025
+0,80 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1303,19018:36
Dow Jones News
17.01.2023 | 18:28
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2-

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2022 17-Jan-2023 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

as of December 31, 2022

Strasbourg (France), 18 January 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2022: ? 23,534 2CRSi shares, ? 49,590.11 euros.

During the second half of 2022, has been negotiated a total of: 

Buy side   68,380 shares EUR 191,331.89 323 transactions 
Sell side   69,220 shares EUR 196,227.80 285 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2021, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 24,374 2CRSi shares, ? 44,694.20 euros.

As a reminder, at the time of its implementation (as at the date the contract became effective, in accordance with AMF decision N°2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position as at December 31, 2018), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: ? 30,757 2CRSi shares, ? 7,555.68 euros.

- FIN -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183.6 million. The Group today has around 390 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26 
BUY SIDE                            SELL SIDE 
       Number of     Number of   Capital in        Number of     Number of   Capital in 
       transactions    shares    euros           transactions    shares    euros 
TOTAL     323        68,380    191 331,89   TOTAL   285        69 220    196 227,80 
01/07/2022  6         1500     4716      01/07/  3         676      2159,21 
                                2022 
04/07/2022  2         301      963,2      04/07/  4         1201     3939,16 
                                2022 
05/07/2022  4         341      1077,63     05/07/  2         301      975,24 
                                2022 
06/07/2022  5         1034     3174,17     06/07/  5         701      2245,16 
                                2022 
07/07/2022  7         2100     6311,97     08/07/  9         2401     7586,92 
                                2022 
08/07/2022  2         301      885       12/07/  10         3000     9897 
                                2022 
11/07/2022  10         3200     9997,12     13/07/  3         601      2007,28 
                                2022 
13/07/2022  1         1       3,28      15/07/  3         767      2556,49 
                                2022 
14/07/2022  3         900      2970      18/07/  2         101      328,32 
                                2022 
15/07/2022  2         600      1980      19/07/  1         300      957 
                                2022 
18/07/2022  6         1501     4824,36     20/07/  1         1       3,18 
                                2022 
20/07/2022  1         1       3,18      22/07/  1         300      942 
                                2022 
21/07/2022  2         600      1884      25/07/  3         606      1845,33 
                                2022 
22/07/2022  2         600      1854      26/07/  2         301      933,07 
                                2022 
25/07/2022  4         1200     3648      27/07/  2         360      1104,59 
                                2022 
26/07/2022  2         301      915,07     28/07/  1         1       3,09 
                                2022 
28/07/2022  2         301      921,09     29/07/  3         601      1899,16 
                                2022 
29/07/2022  1         1       3,16      01/08/  2         355      1114,7 
                                2022 
01/08/2022  2         600      1860      02/08/  2         4       12,72 
                                2022 
02/08/2022  1         1       3,18      03/08/  2         450      1441,98 
                                2022 
04/08/2022  3         601      1887,2     04/08/  3         438      1385,22 
                                2022 
05/08/2022  3         601      1875,18     05/08/  4         1201     3867,22 
                                2022 
08/08/2022  1         1       3,22      08/08/  2         217      698,74 
                                2022 
09/08/2022  1         50      160       09/08/  1         400      1296 
                                2022 
10/08/2022  1         300      960       12/08/  1         387      1261,62 
                                2022 
11/08/2022  2         409      1312,6     15/08/  1         400      1312 
                                2022 
12/08/2022  3         501      1603,2     16/08/  4         1600     5220 
                                2022 
15/08/2022  1         300      966       17/08/  7         2155     7225,07 
                                2022 
17/08/2022  1         1       3,28      19/08/  2         401      1339,38 
                                2022 
18/08/2022  3         395      1332,1     23/08/  1         40      127,2 
                                2022 
19/08/2022  8         1801     5891,43     24/08/  1         306      948,6 
                                2022 
22/08/2022  3         900      2862      25/08/  1         400      1232 
                                2022 
23/08/2022  5         1107     3425,83     29/08/  2         401      1219 
                                2022 
24/08/2022  2         600      1824      30/08/  4         802      2486,2 
                                2022 
25/08/2022  2         20      60,4      31/08/  1         400      1252 
                                2022 
26/08/2022  1         43      131,58     01/09/  1         1       3,16 
                                2022 
29/08/2022  2         301      903       02/09/  2         800      2452 
                                2022 
30/08/2022  2         41      124,68     05/09/  1         400      1168 
                                2022 
31/08/2022  4         800      2477,6     06/09/  1         400      1192 
                                2022 
01/09/2022  4         901      2775,17     07/09/  2         92      272,32 
                                2022 
05/09/2022  8         1600     4616      08/09/  3         701      2023,93

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity -2- 

2022 
06/09/2022  1         200      588       09/09/  4         1450     4105,97 
                                2022 
07/09/2022  3         401      1154,96     12/09/  4         1500     4293 
                                2022 
08/09/2022  3         401      1138,88     13/09/  2         600      1752 
                                2022 
09/09/2022  2         340      942,62     14/09/  2         301      860,83 
                                2022 
14/09/2022  4         1401     3910,89     19/09/  2         401      1154,88 
                                2022 
15/09/2022  3         800      2228      20/09/  1         1       2,8 
                                2022 
16/09/2022  1         300      819       21/09/  2         46      126 
                                2022 
19/09/2022  2         600      1656      22/09/  3         455      1220,99 
                                2022 
20/09/2022  3         601      1646,8     28/09/  2         16      36,51 
                                2022 
21/09/2022  1         1       2,71      29/09/  5         1551     3468,19 
                                2022 
22/09/2022  3         601      1601,67     30/09/  3         920      2025,2 
                                2022 
23/09/2022  4         800      2064      04/10/  3         887      1992,11 
                                2022 
26/09/2022  8         1200     3024      05/10/  1         400      896 
                                2022 
27/09/2022  4         800      1900      06/10/  1         400      896 
                                2022 
28/09/2022  9         1108     2438,6     07/10/  6         1801     4238,29 
                                2022 
29/09/2022  2         400      848       10/10/  1         400      960 
                                2022 
03/10/2022  2         400      864       11/10/  1         400      968 
                                2022 
04/10/2022  1         10      21,9      12/10/  1         1       2,36 
                                2022 
05/10/2022  1         100      217       13/10/  1         12      27,6 
                                2022 
07/10/2022  1         1       2,27      14/10/  7         1601     3792,29 
                                2022 
10/10/2022  3         900      2142      17/10/  1         400      976 
                                2022 
11/10/2022  4         910      2156,97     18/10/  6         1650     4147,44 
                                2022 
12/10/2022  1         15      34,2      19/10/  4         510      1275,41 
                                2022 
13/10/2022  1         300      672       20/10/  7         1700     4459,95 
                                2022 
14/10/2022  1         1       2,3       21/10/  1         400      1048 
                                2022 
17/10/2022  1         400      964       24/10/  1         1       2,52 
                                2022 
18/10/2022  3         633      1531,86     26/10/  2         401      1050,54 
                                2022 
19/10/2022  3         585      1429,97     27/10/  1         1       2,52 
                                2022 
20/10/2022  4         1500     3792      28/10/  2         61      152,45 
                                2022 
21/10/2022  1         400      1024      31/10/  2         697      1684,65 
                                2022 
24/10/2022  1         1       2,52      01/11/  3         617      1489,44 
                                2022 
25/10/2022  2         330      839,39     02/11/  1         1       2,38 
                                2022 
26/10/2022  3         801      2034,54     03/11/  2         415      982,39 
                                2022 
27/10/2022  4         1201     2930,56     04/11/  1         1       2,36 
                                2022 
28/10/2022  3         601      1454,42     07/11/  3         1200     2904 
                                2022 
01/11/2022  2         401      930,36     08/11/  1         400      976 
                                2022 
02/11/2022  1         300      702       09/11/  1         94      229,36 
                                2022 
03/11/2022  2         600      1398      10/11/  2         401      998,45 
                                2022 
04/11/2022  2         100      232,04     11/11/  5         1800     4667,94 
                                2022 
07/11/2022  1         400      952       14/11/  1         400      1072 
                                2022 
08/11/2022  2         450      1090,49     15/11/  1         95      260,3 
                                2022 
09/11/2022  3         385      932,89     16/11/  1         11      30,14 
                                2022 
10/11/2022  3         171      417,24     17/11/  1         1       2,65 
                                2022 
11/11/2022  1         15      37,35      18/11/  2         800      2112 
                                2022 
14/11/2022  2         700      1865,01     21/11/  1         400      1064 
                                2022 
15/11/2022  1         400      1064      24/11/  1         400      1040 
                                2022 
16/11/2022  2         800      2112      25/11/  2         373      939,7 
                                2022 
17/11/2022  3         801      2082,68     28/11/  5         1800     4496,94 
                                2022 
21/11/2022  1         400      1040      30/11/  1         400      904 
                                2022 
22/11/2022  1         50      130       01/12/  2         29      67,04 
                                2022 
23/11/2022  2         401      1026,56     02/12/  2         244      556,27 
                                2022 
25/11/2022  6         854      2131,24     05/12/  1         27      61,56 
                                2022 
28/11/2022  3         900      2153,97     07/12/  1         400      896 
                                2022 
29/11/2022  4         1050     2594,97     09/12/  1         31      70,06 
                                2022 
30/11/2022  9         2000     4455      12/12/  1         1       2,22 
                                2022 
01/12/2022  2         600      1332      13/12/  8         2800     6723,08

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2023 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.