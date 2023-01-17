Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the appointment of Jean-Yves Quentel as Chief Financial Officer.

A graduate of ESSEC business school, Jean-Yves Quentel, 53, has been holding Chief Financial Officer positions since 2010 in high-growth high-tech companies.

He began his career in consulting and investment of technological venture capital in France and the United States in funds such as Atlas Venture, Europatweb (Arnault Group), and Logispring, specializing in investments in the supply chain.

Building on his experience in these investment funds, from 2010 he held the position of Chief Financial Officer in fast-growing companies such as Atego Group (real-time embedded computer systems). He founded and managed for 5 years Mensia Technologies, a French start-up specialising in digital therapies for the rehabilitation of brain activity.

Before joining Forsee Power, Jean-Yves Quentel was Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Claranova SE, a technology company listed on Euronext.

"I am honored to join Forsee Power while the Company is entering a very strong development dynamic, to continue the excellent work done so far both in terms of financing and industrialization. I look forward to working closely with the team to put in place a strong financial roadmap to support the expansion of the Company, particularly in the United States," said Jean-Yves Quentel

Christophe Gurtner, Founder CEO of Forsee Power, concludes: "We are delighted to welcome Jean-Yves to our management team. His unique expertise in financing and his strong experience in supporting fast-growing new technology companies will be essential to accelerate the ramp-up of our company project.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,600 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

